Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Are those wedding bells I hear?

Years ago, when the Downtown Napa Association first agreed to host Chefs Market, I asked a professional event planner what I was getting into.
“It’s like planning a wedding — there are a million “C” priorities that all become “A” priorities on the same day,” the planner said.
I almost chickened out.
Chefs Market may be gone, but marriage is here to stay, and planning your own wedding is still a daunting task. If you’re planning one now, relax. Padis Jewelry is hosting an April 18 VIP Bridal Fair, where you’ll get to meet all the wedding-related vendors you need to plan your stress-free nuptials.
“We love connecting brides and grooms to trusted members of our local community,” said Alexis Padis, owner of Padis Jewelry at the corner of First and Franklin Streets.
“We’re going to have the wedding vendors on-hand who can take the worry out of planning your wedding.”
Those vendors include Squire Livery Transportation, Sweetie Pies Bakery & Wedding Cakes, First & Franklin Catering, Daughters of Luna Florist, photographer William J. Simpson, local DJs, salons and stylists, John Anthony Wines, JAM Cellars and the Andaz Hotel.
“We’ll also have a dress boutique, so brides can see beautiful wedding dress options,” Padis added. And of course, the jewelry experts from Padis will be on hand to show you the latest trends in wedding bands and engagement rings.
The event will be fully compliant with all COVID protocols.
“All vendors will be spaced apart and everyone will be fully masked. Plexiglass dividers will separate vendors as needed. It’s a big space, so everyone should feel really comfortable.”
To make it even safer, this one is an RSVP event, so Padis can schedule just a few people at a time. There is a $10 entry ticket, but that’s just to reserve a spot.
“We are donating 100% of each $10 entry fee to the Napa Valley Community Foundation. Plus, all attendees receive a $25 gift certificate from us, and are invited to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and sparkling beverages while they are here.”
To RSVP visit: padisjelewry.com/napabridal. And to all the brides and grooms out there, relax. The team at Padis Jewelry has you covered.
A guy has to have standards!
When I’m judging a restaurant for breakfast, I often use their huevos rancheros as my benchmark. Get those right, and I’m all in. I’m happy to report that Charlie Palmer Steak at Archer Napa gets it right. Sunnyside up eggs with chorizo, pinto beans, salsa verde, and cotija cheese. Simple, and simply divine.
Not into huevos? They have a full breakfast menu, including Crab Benedict, Bananas Foster French Toast, or the traditional Two Eggs Any Style. Choose your favorite, but those huevos? Still my go-to.
Charlie Palmer Steak is open for indoor dining and outdoor seating, serving breakfast along with their coffee bar, featuring Ohm Coffee Roasters, from 7 to 11 a.m. daily.
Call ahead for pickup at 707-819-2500 or order at the bar. Takeout orders via Doordash. Open for dinner beginning April 12. Visit CharliePalmesteak.com for menus and details.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.