Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Are those wedding bells I hear?

The event will be fully compliant with all COVID protocols.

“All vendors will be spaced apart and everyone will be fully masked. Plexiglass dividers will separate vendors as needed. It’s a big space, so everyone should feel really comfortable.”

To make it even safer, this one is an RSVP event, so Padis can schedule just a few people at a time. There is a $10 entry ticket, but that’s just to reserve a spot.

“We are donating 100% of each $10 entry fee to the Napa Valley Community Foundation. Plus, all attendees receive a $25 gift certificate from us, and are invited to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and sparkling beverages while they are here.”

To RSVP visit: padisjelewry.com/napabridal. And to all the brides and grooms out there, relax. The team at Padis Jewelry has you covered.

A guy has to have standards!

When I’m judging a restaurant for breakfast, I often use their huevos rancheros as my benchmark. Get those right, and I’m all in. I’m happy to report that Charlie Palmer Steak at Archer Napa gets it right. Sunnyside up eggs with chorizo, pinto beans, salsa verde, and cotija cheese. Simple, and simply divine.