Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Back where they belong...

Copperfield's Books opened in downtown Napa 30 years ago. At the time, there were five independent bookstores here, but then internet shopping started to overtake bricks and mortar businesses, and one by one, the local stores closed or moved.

After a 15-year run downtown, Copperfield's left in 2005, but they always said they would be back. That turned out to be more than just an idle promise – a few short weeks ago, Copperfield's again reopened in downtown, at 1300 First St., Suite 398, the corner of First and Franklin.

Ironically, after initially hurting independent book stores, the internet unintentionally strengthened them, as readers “remembered” that they like the experience of browsing the shelves, talking to staff about good reads and actually holding books in their hands.

Copperfield's never strayed from their mission of being there for locals. Business has remained strong, and the store has been well received in their new downtown digs.

“We hear people say they prefer shopping local all the time,” said Mikayla Norwick, store manager. She’s a Napa native and remembers shopping at the original downtown Copperfield's as a child.