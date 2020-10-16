Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Back where they belong...

Copperfield's Books opened in downtown Napa 30 years ago. At the time, there were five independent bookstores here, but then internet shopping started to overtake bricks and mortar businesses, and one by one, the local stores closed or moved.
After a 15-year run downtown, Copperfield's left in 2005, but they always said they would be back. That turned out to be more than just an idle promise – a few short weeks ago, Copperfield's again reopened in downtown, at 1300 First St., Suite 398, the corner of First and Franklin.
Ironically, after initially hurting independent book stores, the internet unintentionally strengthened them, as readers “remembered” that they like the experience of browsing the shelves, talking to staff about good reads and actually holding books in their hands.
Copperfield's never strayed from their mission of being there for locals. Business has remained strong, and the store has been well received in their new downtown digs.
“We hear people say they prefer shopping local all the time,” said Mikayla Norwick, store manager. She’s a Napa native and remembers shopping at the original downtown Copperfield's as a child.
“I’ve been a reader my whole life,” she added. Norwick studied creative writing in college and knows there is a novel inside of her, waiting to be written. Like everyone on staff, she knows books and loves talking about them with customers.
Norwick especially appreciates that Copperfield's offers so much more than books. “We carry six different daily newspapers. Some people come in every day to get a paper. Sundays, people are waiting for us to open so they can buy the New York Times.”
As you would guess, Copperfield's has a good selection of magazines and lots of thoughtful gift items. “We also have a large inventory of puzzles and games, which have been extremely popular during COVID. We’re really a one-stop shopping place.”
We’re just glad they are back.
Open daily, 252-8002, Copperfieldsbooks.com/napa.
Happy Birthday, Miyamo!
Becky Anderson opened Miyamo, her first venture into retail, when she was more than eight months pregnant. Despite some of her families reservations that it maybe wasn’t the best time to open a new business, Anderson had the support of her aunt, who owns a boutique in Long Beach, and who promised advice and encouragement.
Miyamo is celebrating 16 years of successful business this month, “The same age as my son Riley,” Anderson said with a smile.
Her formula for success is simple, “Try and be unique and offer amazing customer service.” She satisfies the first part of that carrying lines like Free People, Joe’s Jeans and Z Supply.
The second part she delivers with a very easy-to-navigate website, and the promise of free, same-day delivery for folks in Napa. “We believe in selling with a purpose and a smile.”
Miyamoboutique.com. The shop is open daily. 1128 First St. 251-9058
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
