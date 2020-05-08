Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Cancelled events in downtown Napa will return

Blues, Brews & BBQ in particular, with crowds so large that walking down the street is difficult, is the polar opposite of safe distancing.

The car shows rely on the support of 40 volunteers, almost all of whom are in the at-risk category, and many of them said they weren’t interested in being on the street with so many other people. Cancelling tears me up, but what else can we prudently do?

The events will return in 2021, and they will be bigger than ever. You just wait.

Clear the decks…

I heard someone say that COVID-19 might be a way of just clearing the decks. At first it made me angry – seemed like an insensitive thing to say – but on reflection, it does make sense.

I do not believe for even a second that when we are able to go forward, it will be to live diminished lives.

Things will undoubtedly be different and there will need to be a lot of healing before everyone feels a sense of security in the world, but I have to believe that we will not only bounce back but will somehow make everything even better. Am I being Pollyanna-ish?

Maybe, but it’s the only way I can feel optimistic right now, and I need to be positive.