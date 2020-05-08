Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Cancelled events in downtown Napa will return

I was hoping against hope that I wouldn’t have to use the word “cancelled” but here we are.
Downtown Napa events Main Street Reunion, including Show and Shine, and Blues, Brews & BBQ have all been cancelled for 2020.
If only you could wake up in the morning and say, “Hey, I think I’ll host a special event today.”
You could weigh the facts in real time and make a decision. But planning for events takes months and months, and at some point, irreversible financial commitments have to be made.
In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic happened and there was a remote possibility that the shows would not go on as planned, the downtown association board decided to hold off on making a decision until it was absolutely necessary to do so. Well, we’re at the fish or cut bait stage, and the painful decision is to cancel.
Part of the decision is because the city cannot afford to offer the support of staff and energy that they have graciously donated over the years.
Napa is facing a $20 million shortfall in fiscal year 2020-2021. Continuing to offer services and saving jobs are the top priority for them. No one can blame the city for moving money from events if it will help save jobs.
The second part is that this just isn’t the time to encourage people to be in crowded situations.
Blues, Brews & BBQ in particular, with crowds so large that walking down the street is difficult, is the polar opposite of safe distancing.
The car shows rely on the support of 40 volunteers, almost all of whom are in the at-risk category, and many of them said they weren’t interested in being on the street with so many other people. Cancelling tears me up, but what else can we prudently do?
The events will return in 2021, and they will be bigger than ever. You just wait.
Clear the decks…
I heard someone say that COVID-19 might be a way of just clearing the decks. At first it made me angry – seemed like an insensitive thing to say – but on reflection, it does make sense.
I do not believe for even a second that when we are able to go forward, it will be to live diminished lives.
Things will undoubtedly be different and there will need to be a lot of healing before everyone feels a sense of security in the world, but I have to believe that we will not only bounce back but will somehow make everything even better. Am I being Pollyanna-ish?
Maybe, but it’s the only way I can feel optimistic right now, and I need to be positive.
I look forward to writing a column that doesn’t mention coronavirus, and am optimistic that the day isn’t far off.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
