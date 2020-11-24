Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Catch a movie at Napa's drive-in 'theater'

Now playing…

Be sure to take in a drive-in movie at the Expo, Thursday through Sunday nights at 7 p.m. You can get a full schedule of the features at teammoralesevents.com. Remember how bad the tinny sound, coming through that little box on a cord was? Now it comes through your radio, and it sounds fantastic.

Makes me proud to be a part of this…

In April, restaurant owners, forced at that time to close to all but take out, said their biggest concern was the impact all the COVID fallout would have on their employees. Wait — surely they were really thinking about how they were going to pay their rent, weren’t they?

Fast forward to two weeks ago, during a meeting with eight restaurant owners, the heads of the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Department and myself.

The restaurateurs were being asked what they needed to survive. There was talk about tents and heaters, and then one of the owners spoke up and said, “What we really need is help for our employees. This will be tough on me, for sure, but not as tough as it will be for the dishwasher that I’ll have to let go.”