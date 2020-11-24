Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Catch a movie at Napa's drive-in 'theater'

Now playing…
Be sure to take in a drive-in movie at the Expo, Thursday through Sunday nights at 7 p.m. You can get a full schedule of the features at teammoralesevents.com. Remember how bad the tinny sound, coming through that little box on a cord was? Now it comes through your radio, and it sounds fantastic.
Makes me proud to be a part of this…
In April, restaurant owners, forced at that time to close to all but take out, said their biggest concern was the impact all the COVID fallout would have on their employees. Wait — surely they were really thinking about how they were going to pay their rent, weren’t they?
Fast forward to two weeks ago, during a meeting with eight restaurant owners, the heads of the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Department and myself.
The restaurateurs were being asked what they needed to survive. There was talk about tents and heaters, and then one of the owners spoke up and said, “What we really need is help for our employees. This will be tough on me, for sure, but not as tough as it will be for the dishwasher that I’ll have to let go.”
The other seven were quick to agree. The rest of the meeting was focused solely on employees.
Several restaurants erected big and expensive tents and lots of heaters. How can they recoup their investment?
Turns out they can’t, and will actually lose even more money that way. But the tents and heaters will allow them to provide their customers with a comfortable dining experience.
Throw in the fact that many are using tents with clear sides and tops, and suddenly dining outdoors becomes a wonderful experience. And if that entices more people to go out to eat, it will mean more meals sold, and a larger staff to make it all happen.
“We owe our success to our staff, many of whom have been with us for years,” said Eric Keffer, owner of Cole’s Chop House. Keffer has turned his outdoor dining patio into what is becoming a sought out space.
Bettina Rouas, owner of Angele, has done the same thing there. “We’ve completely winterized our outdoor area and added trees and lights. Our guests still enjoy the great dining experience with us that they always have.”
And as a result, a lot more employees will keep their jobs.
If the owners did the numbers, there is a strong case to be made for closing down until spring to cut their losses.
But that’s not who they are. They are employers who are fiercely loyal to their employees.
Lucky me — I’ve been doing this job for almost 25 years, and get to work with these caring, unselfish people every day.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association.
