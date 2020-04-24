Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Napa businesses still delivering for their customers…
Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Napa businesses still delivering for their customers…

While shelter-in-place has been tough on all businesses, it’s been especially tough for retailers, most of whom are considered non-essential and have therefore been closed since this all started.

Still, store owners have shown their creative colors in multiple ways that allow them to support their clients.

Leslie and Sheldon Parker own Napa Running Company on Main Street, a couple doors south of Napa Coffee Roaster and north of Downtown Joe’s. Leslie looks forward to the day they can reopen the store.

“We expect to be here for our greatly missed local customers as soon as possible.”

Always the optimist, she added, “Our hope is that this forced time off may lead to new healthy habits, creating a larger running and walking community. We are currently making home deliveries and offering curbside pickup to our customers and are offering to mail to out-of-the area customers.”

You can leave a message at the store, 255-6688, text 287-2679, or visit them on the internet at www.naparunningcompany.com, or on Facebook or Instagram.

Indra Fortney, owner of Boho Lifestyle on First Street next door to Starbucks, has turned being closed into an opportunity for her customers to enjoy a personalized, one-on-one shopping experience, where you can have the store to yourself.

First, email to make an appointment at sales@shopboholifestyle.com.

They will send you a ‘style questionnaire’ that will help them pull looks for you before your arrival. Next, go to the backdoor entrance (behind the building). They’ll provide you with a mask if you don’t already have one.

Their shopping stylist, who will also wear a mask, will keep a safe distance while she assists you in finding fabulous outfits.

And if you’d prefer to shop from home, visit shopboholifestyle.com, use code RetailTherapy for 30% off your order, and pick out whatever you’d like. Free deliveries for Napa residents.

Naomi Chamblin, owner of Napa Bookmine on Pearl Street and in the Oxbow Public Market, always has her creative switch “on,” and she has responded to this situation with a number of ways for readers to get good books while sheltering in place.

One is to bundle used books by categories, and offer them at a price you can’t beat (and possibly won’t find when this is all over.)

Paul Franson, a local writer and food and wine connoisseur (my words but well deserved) recently wrote this: “I am sick of watching TV, and Bookmine made a great offer: a bunch of used books with a theme. I dawdled and missed the first choice, but they came up with an even better replacement: four American classic novels that I haven’t read since school days. I ended up with ‘The Great Gatsby,’ ‘Huck Finn,’ ‘Farewell to Arms’ and ‘East of Eden.’ It’s a pleasure to read when you’re not expected to write a report afterward.”

Email read@napabookmine.com to see the latest offerings.

As they say, “This too shall pass.”

When it does, we’ll see you downtown!

Craig Smith

Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.

