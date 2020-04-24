Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Napa businesses still delivering for their customers…

Indra Fortney, owner of Boho Lifestyle on First Street next door to Starbucks, has turned being closed into an opportunity for her customers to enjoy a personalized, one-on-one shopping experience, where you can have the store to yourself.

First, email to make an appointment at sales@shopboholifestyle.com.

They will send you a ‘style questionnaire’ that will help them pull looks for you before your arrival. Next, go to the backdoor entrance (behind the building). They’ll provide you with a mask if you don’t already have one.

Their shopping stylist, who will also wear a mask, will keep a safe distance while she assists you in finding fabulous outfits.

And if you’d prefer to shop from home, visit shopboholifestyle.com, use code RetailTherapy for 30% off your order, and pick out whatever you’d like. Free deliveries for Napa residents.