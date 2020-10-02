Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Hog Island oysters are just the start

Jodi Stevens, who has worked at Hog Island Oysters for 25 years, laughed as she recounted a conversation between two customers.

“One of the guys was a local, and he brought in his buddy from the East Coast. They’d been arguing about who has the best oysters. The East Coast guy took a bite, and you could tell from his expression that he was shocked at how good they were. ‘I can’t believe how fresh these are. And they are delicious,’ he said. They’d both been bragging for so long that he just couldn’t give it up that ours really were the best, but you could tell we’d won.”

That experience was no fluke. Hog Island Oysters has been committed to quality since the company formed over 35 years ago.

One of their chefs said, “Chefs are taught to think price first, and to then do whatever it takes to make money at that price. Here, it starts with how the product is raised without worrying about cost. In my thirty years, this is the least amount of compromise to quality I’ve ever seen.”

Oysters are just the start – Hog Island offers a generous menu, featuring local seafood and a clam chowder to die for. And if it’s comfort food you seek, they even do a grilled cheese sandwich.