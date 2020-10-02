Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Hog Island oysters are just the start

Jodi Stevens, who has worked at Hog Island Oysters for 25 years, laughed as she recounted a conversation between two customers.
“One of the guys was a local, and he brought in his buddy from the East Coast. They’d been arguing about who has the best oysters. The East Coast guy took a bite, and you could tell from his expression that he was shocked at how good they were. ‘I can’t believe how fresh these are. And they are delicious,’ he said. They’d both been bragging for so long that he just couldn’t give it up that ours really were the best, but you could tell we’d won.”
That experience was no fluke. Hog Island Oysters has been committed to quality since the company formed over 35 years ago.
One of their chefs said, “Chefs are taught to think price first, and to then do whatever it takes to make money at that price. Here, it starts with how the product is raised without worrying about cost. In my thirty years, this is the least amount of compromise to quality I’ve ever seen.”
Oysters are just the start – Hog Island offers a generous menu, featuring local seafood and a clam chowder to die for. And if it’s comfort food you seek, they even do a grilled cheese sandwich.
Hog Island Oysters are hand-grown and harvested only fifty miles away, in Tomales Bay.
As their website says, “Tomales Bay has the cool, clean water rich in plankton that oysters feed on to grow plump and sweet, and the flavor of the bay is evident in every delicious mouthful.”
Stevens elaborates: “When we harvest, we sort for size and return any undersized oysters to the bay. The rest are held in saltwater tanks, and delivered fresh daily. They’ve only been out of the water a few hours when we serve them.”
Hog Island earned a B Corporation certificate several years ago.
“B Corps” are businesses that believe in the power of using business to solve social and environmental problems.
There are only 2.500 B Corporations in the world, spread out among 50 countries.
It involves much more than simply being organic. B Corps “are using business as a force for good,” said the chef.
“When sourcing other products or supplies, Hog Island looks at who their potential vendors are and how they operate. Do they take care of their employees? Do good in their community? Leave a light carbon footprint? We look at all that before committing to working with them.”
Hog Island is fiercely committed to locals as well, and has just established a Locals Lunch, which features a soup or sandwich and salad combo plate, and half-off oysters, sides, beer and wine. Offered Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11-1.
Visit hogislandoysters.com. Open in the Oxbow Market every day except Wednesday.
See you downtown!
