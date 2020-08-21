Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: It all comes together at First Street Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’ve wondered when the shops in First Street Napa would fill up, wonder no more – it’s happening now.

“We’re 70% leased,” said Andrew Mazotti of Zapolski Real Estate, “and 70% of those are locally owned.”

A number of new businesses are still under construction and interest in the property is high.

“We signed five new leases in just the last six weeks,” added Mazotti. Some of the tenants will be nationally owned, which is important to create a good offering for locals.

“We’ll sign some national tenants, in order to create a good balance.”

The five most recent tenants to sign – Honey Whiskey boutique, Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors, Tay & Grace, I Elle and C’est La Paire – are all women owned. Some of those owners are young and/or new to retail, but they know what they are doing.

“These women are all professionals and we believe in them. We’re proud to provide them an environment in which to succeed,” said Mazotti.

One of those five businesses is Honey Whiskey, owned by Alexis Macias, who is Latina and 23 years old. She describes Honey Whiskey as “a lifestyle, contemporary boutique.”