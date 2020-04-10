Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Make that to-go…

He then laughed and added, “I’m just glad this is temporary. I’m not sure my waist line could take it.”

When Finch opened Filippi’s, he offered “The Italian Feast” – an 11” cheese pizza with two orders of spaghetti and lasagna, two salads and focaccia bread, all for $26.95.

It was a loss leader, meant to introduce people to the then-new restaurant. It succeeded in bringing in customers, and to honor that, Finch continues to offer it mid-week.

As a way to boost takeout orders and thus keep staff employed, Filippi’s started offering it seven days a week.

“As soon as we put it on social media, it got 18,000 likes. These are scary times and people are looking for value. We’re glad to be in a position to help.”

Eiko’s has always offered to-go meals, but it wasn’t their focus and took the staff away from guests dining in the restaurant.

“To go from that to totally relying on takeout has been a game changer,” said Allison Hallum, general manager and part of the family that owns Eiko’s.

“We’ve had to make tweaks as we’ve gone along, but we are very comfortable with it now, and it’s been going great.”