Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Make that to-go…

Visit California, the tourism arm for the state, has designated Tuesdays as Take-Out Tuesdays.
It’s obviously a promotion meant to support restaurants, who are desperately trying to keep their staffs employed and to make sure they can reopen their doors when the COVID-19 pandemic is all over.
Locally, Napans have done an amazing job supporting restaurants, ordering far more take out than at any other time.
And it will probably come as no surprise to anyone that one of the most supportive groups ordering and eating all those to-go meals is the restaurant owners themselves.
“I’m trying to get dinner several times a week from restaurants that normally don’t do take out,” said Tom Finch, owner of Filippi’s Italian Pizza Grotto on First Street at McKinstry.
“Cole’s Chop House, Angele, AVOW – just a few of the ones who have stepped up to support their employees.”
Finch points out that he is not alone. “I’m not doing anything that a lot of other restaurant owners aren’t doing, because we understand what’s at stake.”
He then laughed and added, “I’m just glad this is temporary. I’m not sure my waist line could take it.”
When Finch opened Filippi’s, he offered “The Italian Feast” – an 11” cheese pizza with two orders of spaghetti and lasagna, two salads and focaccia bread, all for $26.95.
It was a loss leader, meant to introduce people to the then-new restaurant. It succeeded in bringing in customers, and to honor that, Finch continues to offer it mid-week.
As a way to boost takeout orders and thus keep staff employed, Filippi’s started offering it seven days a week.
“As soon as we put it on social media, it got 18,000 likes. These are scary times and people are looking for value. We’re glad to be in a position to help.”
Eiko’s has always offered to-go meals, but it wasn’t their focus and took the staff away from guests dining in the restaurant.
“To go from that to totally relying on takeout has been a game changer,” said Allison Hallum, general manager and part of the family that owns Eiko’s.
“We’ve had to make tweaks as we’ve gone along, but we are very comfortable with it now, and it’s been going great.”
Hallum has been especially impressed with how the coronavirus has brought the community together.
“It happened with the earthquake and the fires, too. People are always looking out for their neighbors, sharing resources and offering each other emotional support.”
If you want to know who is offering takeout, visit donapa.com or contact your favorite restaurant.
“Save Napa Restaurants” is a Facebook page that allows you to plug in the name of any restaurant in the county and see what they are doing.
Take care of each other. When this is all over, we’ll see you downtown!
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
