Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: New pet boutique finds home in downtown Napa

Daily Method finds success onlineClients of Kelli Stuart’s The Daily Method on Coombs Street, between First and Second streets, will be happy when the barre and cycle fitness studio is able to re-open.

Stuart voluntarily closed the studio early in the scheme of things when COVID 19 was just starting to change our world.

“I couldn’t risk our staff or clients getting infected.”

However, the day after closing, she offered her first online class. The response was overwhelmingly positive. Today, The Daily Method offers five to six classes a day, with close to 40% of their regulars attending some or all.

“The feedback I’ve gotten has been wonderful. People have told me that the classes are the one thing they can count on to shut out all the noise around us,” said Stuart. She will probably continue to offer the online classes after the studio re-opens.

Stuart recreates the classroom experience by wearing a Bluetooth headset, playing music and hosting the classes on Zoom.

She can see what individual students are doing and offer feedback as appropriate.