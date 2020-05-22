Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: On the road again…

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday, June 2, the Napa Farmers Market will move to a new home at the corner of Pearl and West Streets, in the old Cinedome parking lot.

“We are excited to be working with the city to provide this new home for the Market — just steps away from its original downtown location. You will find us there every Tuesday and Saturday for the foreseeable future,” said board president Marilyn O’Connell.

The Market had a home on the Gasser property, where the movie theater is currently located, for several years, but that location was temporary pending further development there.

When that time came the Market moved to the Expo, which was a great location until COVID 19 forced the closure of the fairgrounds.

It moved yet again to the lot shared by the CIA Copia and the Oxbow Public Market, two businesses that were virtually closed from the pandemic, and it will be there through May 30.

Now that restrictions are being relaxed, that lot will be badly needed for Copia and Oxbow patrons. Hence the move to the old Cinedome parking lot.