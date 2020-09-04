Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Oxbow profile: Kara’s and Bar Lucia in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kara Haspel Lind, owner of Kara’s Cupcakes and Bar Lucia, both in the Oxbow Public Market, credits her Italian heritage with her passion for food.

She decided to live that passion by opening Kara’s Cupcakes, first in San Francisco and then in the Oxbow Public Market in 2009.

“We’ve been thrilled to be a part of the Oxbow Market and Napa. Being here has allowed us to expand our community awareness and continue our close relationships with our vendors while supporting their artisan methods of production."

Almost all ingredients at Kara’s are locally sourced. Lovingly creating each batch of cupcakes by hand throughout the day with premiere quality local and organic ingredients, Kara’s cupcakes are politically correct - and just plain good.

Kara's believes in giving to the community. All unsold cupcakes are daily donated to the food bank.

They support the Vine Trail by offering a chocolate cupcake with a sweet vanilla frosting sprinkled with chocolate chips. It’s their take on rocky road; a humorous tribute to the Trail. A portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to support the Trail.