Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Oxbow profile: Kara’s and Bar Lucia in Napa

Kara Haspel Lind, owner of Kara’s Cupcakes and Bar Lucia, both in the Oxbow Public Market, credits her Italian heritage with her passion for food.
She decided to live that passion by opening Kara’s Cupcakes, first in San Francisco and then in the Oxbow Public Market in 2009.
“We’ve been thrilled to be a part of the Oxbow Market and Napa. Being here has allowed us to expand our community awareness and continue our close relationships with our vendors while supporting their artisan methods of production."
Almost all ingredients at Kara’s are locally sourced. Lovingly creating each batch of cupcakes by hand throughout the day with premiere quality local and organic ingredients, Kara’s cupcakes are politically correct - and just plain good.
Kara's believes in giving to the community. All unsold cupcakes are daily donated to the food bank.
They support the Vine Trail by offering a chocolate cupcake with a sweet vanilla frosting sprinkled with chocolate chips. It’s their take on rocky road; a humorous tribute to the Trail. A portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to support the Trail.
Kara’s has done well, and nobody would fault Lind if she decided to sit back and enjoy the fruits of her labor. But that’s not who she is. “Food will always be my passion and I love to feed people. We live here, and want to offer good food to our neighbors and friends,” she said.
With that in mind, Bar Lucia, named after Lind’s great-grandmother, Angela Luci, and daughter, Lucia. It opened in the Oxbow Market, adjacent to Kara’s Cupcakes, in February. It’s a natural extension of Lind’s Italian roots and of her love for family, food, and wine.
The menu at Bar Lucia features, of course, Kara’s Cupcakes, as well as appetizers, sandwiches and salads. Lind continues her commitment to local ingredients, sourcing from Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company and Model Bakery among others.
Don’t be surprised to find fruits, greens, and herbs from her Calistoga garden as well. The wine list has to pair with sweets, of course, and focuses on rosés, primarily from Napa and Sonoma, and a few sparkling wines, white, and reds. And this is a family spot – children will love the grilled cheese and other sandwiches.
“This is a great casual spot for families,” said Lind. “Walk along the river trail then come in and enjoy a bite, or maybe just a lemonade if that’s what you are in the mood for. Afterwards, shop the Oxbow Market to pick up groceries or other goodies.”
Opening just weeks before the COVID shutdown was tough, and Lind appreciates the support Napans have shown to her business. “This is such a great community and we are so thankful to be part of it.”
Bar Lucia and Kara’s Cupcakes are open seven days a week in the Oxbow Market. Bar Lucia’s menu is posted at the restaurant every day.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
