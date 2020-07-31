Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Parklets coming to downtown Napa

Within a few weeks, a stroll downtown will reveal a dozen or so parklets – parking spaces that restaurants and tasting rooms have converted into outdoor seating.
These will be at sidewalk level, completely reinforced to protect diners, and beautiful. At least one will serve double duty – you can take a spin class there in the morning and enjoy a cocktail in the afternoon.
“Our partnership grew from mutual frustration,” said Curtis Di Fede, chef/owner of Miminashi, who has teamed up with his business neighbor, Kelli Stuart, owner of The Dailey Method. kelli stuart
“Kelli was lamenting that she couldn’t get enough spin bikes on the sidewalk to make it worth her while from a business standpoint, and we were in the same position – there isn’t enough space for tables on the sidewalk to justify doing outdoor dining. I called the Planning Department, frustrated that two businesses were being stopped from effectively moving outside. Erin Morris, Planning and Code Enforcement Manager with the city, said, ‘Oh – why don’t you do a parklet? Then you can both use it.’”
It didn’t take Di FeDe and Stewart long to realize that this was the perfect solution to both of their problems.
The two businesses are using three parking spaces to create a place for spin and Barre classes in the morning, and a “Tikinashi,” as Di Fede is branding it, Cocktail Bar for late afternoons through the evening.
“Kelli will do classes all morning, beginning at 6:30 a.m., until about 2 p.m. She’ll break down and we’ll put out the tables, chairs, planters and the rest; opening for cocktails at 4 p.m.”
Di Fede’s idea is to create a new experience for Miminashi customers.
“We’ll focus on cocktails with snacks that are Miminashi inspired. If folks want dinner, it will primarily be available to go.”
If you’ve been in Miminashi, you know that anything Di Fede designs will have a clean, elegant look. I predict this space will be a 14 hour-a-day hub of activity.
That any of this is taking place is due to another partnership, this one between the city of Napa and the Napa Property Based Improvement District (PBID.) The PBID is comprised of property owners in the downtown and Oxbow areas.
That board, sort of the property owners’ counterpart to the downtown Napa association, is always looking for ways to help downtown businesses, particularly now as they are looking to pivot and operate under these dramatically-different conditions.
When the city rolled out its parklet program, the PBID board of directors saw an opportunity to form the perfect team. The PBID board voted to set aside $140,000 to provide grants for businesses seeking a permit from the city to build a parklet or a shared space, which is a more temporary use of a parking space.
The PBID introduced the hanging flower basket program downtown, another partnership with the city, and is also responsible for rooftop lighting, Christmas decorations and the Christmas tree in Veterans Park. They provide much more – but that’s another article.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
