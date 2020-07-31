Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Parklets coming to downtown Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Within a few weeks, a stroll downtown will reveal a dozen or so parklets – parking spaces that restaurants and tasting rooms have converted into outdoor seating.

These will be at sidewalk level, completely reinforced to protect diners, and beautiful. At least one will serve double duty – you can take a spin class there in the morning and enjoy a cocktail in the afternoon.

“Our partnership grew from mutual frustration,” said Curtis Di Fede, chef/owner of Miminashi, who has teamed up with his business neighbor, Kelli Stuart, owner of The Dailey Method. kelli stuart

“Kelli was lamenting that she couldn’t get enough spin bikes on the sidewalk to make it worth her while from a business standpoint, and we were in the same position – there isn’t enough space for tables on the sidewalk to justify doing outdoor dining. I called the Planning Department, frustrated that two businesses were being stopped from effectively moving outside. Erin Morris, Planning and Code Enforcement Manager with the city, said, ‘Oh – why don’t you do a parklet? Then you can both use it.’”

It didn’t take Di FeDe and Stewart long to realize that this was the perfect solution to both of their problems.