Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: The ABC’s of comfort food

“With viral social media, we’ve lost the credible voices," said Handelman.

"We’ve lost the ability to tell who’s telling the truth and who is manipulating their approach to influence us away from the truth and toward a more lucrative agenda," said the business owner.

"Are we all ‘spin doctors’? Physical lives are being threatened; financial well-being only exists for the wealthy. Our collective psyches are weary from the worry overload.”

By design, ABC seeks to be that place that can ease the load of all that worry, said Handelman.

“People have told us they come to ABC to feel not only fed but, comforted and refreshed. We always try to offer food that satisfies not just their food hunger but their soul’s hunger. When someone tells us ‘These are the best pancakes, or the best burger I’ve ever had,’ it’s incredibly gratifying - it makes everything we do worth it.”

Handelman started baking in the late seventies. Handelman entered the wholesale market in 1985, three years after moving to Napa. She then tried retailing at Napa’s farmers market. Buoyed by her success, she opened ABC in 1990 at its current location.

As a result of COVID 19, Handelman believes there will be changes in the way restaurants operate.