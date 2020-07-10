Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: The ABC’s of comfort food

With the new restrictions on indoor dining, restaurant owners are concerned about the physical health and safety of their customers and employees.
Alexis Handelman, owner of Alexis Baking Company (ABC) at 1517 Third St., said she's also concerned about everyone’s mental health.
“These are stressful times,"said Handelman.
"One of the fallouts of all this is that people’s nerves and mental health will be jangled. We need each other to put it all back together.”
Handelman said her employees were thrilled to return to work, in large part because it meant they could reconnect with coworkers.
“A big aspect of this whole miasma is the mental health component. People need interaction with people. Bubble groups are core groups. We need to be talking about this.”
She applauds the therapists of the world for the work they are doing. “The whole world needs therapy.”
Handelman said she faults "poor and vague leadership that’s put America in such a fragile and vulnerable place," particularly with COVID 19.
“When the going gets tough, people need strong leadership. We haven’t had that in three and a half years," she said.
"We need someone who has the best interests of ALL Americans at heart, someone who can lead us through all this uncertainty and darkness. And at the very least, someone who believes in science and is willing to adopt the sound and measured judgments it puts forth."
“With viral social media, we’ve lost the credible voices," said Handelman.
"We’ve lost the ability to tell who’s telling the truth and who is manipulating their approach to influence us away from the truth and toward a more lucrative agenda," said the business owner.
"Are we all ‘spin doctors’? Physical lives are being threatened; financial well-being only exists for the wealthy. Our collective psyches are weary from the worry overload.”
By design, ABC seeks to be that place that can ease the load of all that worry, said Handelman.
“People have told us they come to ABC to feel not only fed but, comforted and refreshed. We always try to offer food that satisfies not just their food hunger but their soul’s hunger. When someone tells us ‘These are the best pancakes, or the best burger I’ve ever had,’ it’s incredibly gratifying - it makes everything we do worth it.”
Handelman started baking in the late seventies. Handelman entered the wholesale market in 1985, three years after moving to Napa. She then tried retailing at Napa’s farmers market. Buoyed by her success, she opened ABC in 1990 at its current location.
As a result of COVID 19, Handelman believes there will be changes in the way restaurants operate.
“Expect to see a vibrant, vibrant, vibrant to-go business. Restaurants will become little bodegas, serving not only meals but pantry items as well. Things may come back to something close to what they were, but even that will take a long, long time.”
Carve out the time for nourishment and relaxation for yourself and visit Alexis Baking Company. Outdoor dining and Take-Out Wednesdays through Sundays 7:30-2 p.m. 707-258-1827.
See you downtown!
Watch now: protect yourself when shopping during Covid-19
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.