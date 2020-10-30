Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: The Bennington Napa Valley…

Susan Melendez opened The Bennington Napa Valley in the corridor of First Street Napa on August 15.

Susan has meticulously designed The Bennington as a great place for home décor, European antiques, jewelry, vintage clothing and Napa food products.

You want a good olive oil? The Bennington has you covered. Want to pick up the brand Napa Nuts and Napa Chocolates, either for yourself or as a gift? Again,The Bennington.

“We carry something for everyone,” said Susan. Leather products, such as wallets, bottle openers and key chains, are available year round for the guy in your life.

Copper tumblers and champagne flutes are popular with everyone. Other lines, like the much in demand Bella Cucina line of fine salts and spreads, will only be at The Bennington through the holidays.

Because 2020 has been what it is, Susan warns folks to shop early this year. “Our suppliers have told us they are securing limited quantities of items. It’s smart to shop early. If you like it, buy it.”

Susan moved to California from Illinois 39 years ago. Originally settling in LA, when she and her late husband Bob retired from Qantas Airways, after ten years they moved back to Bob’s native San Francisco.