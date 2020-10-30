Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: The Bennington Napa Valley…

Susan Melendez opened The Bennington Napa Valley in the corridor of First Street Napa on August 15.
Susan has meticulously designed The Bennington as a great place for home décor, European antiques, jewelry, vintage clothing and Napa food products.
You want a good olive oil? The Bennington has you covered. Want to pick up the brand Napa Nuts and Napa Chocolates, either for yourself or as a gift? Again,The Bennington.
“We carry something for everyone,” said Susan. Leather products, such as wallets, bottle openers and key chains, are available year round for the guy in your life.
Copper tumblers and champagne flutes are popular with everyone. Other lines, like the much in demand Bella Cucina line of fine salts and spreads, will only be at The Bennington through the holidays.
Because 2020 has been what it is, Susan warns folks to shop early this year. “Our suppliers have told us they are securing limited quantities of items. It’s smart to shop early. If you like it, buy it.”
Susan moved to California from Illinois 39 years ago. Originally settling in LA, when she and her late husband Bob retired from Qantas Airways, after ten years they moved back to Bob’s native San Francisco.
She served as General Manager of the San Francisco Pottery Barn. Once relocating to Napa, she started working at what was then Napa Style in Yountville, and is now Otimo.
“It was just a part time job at first, but I really enjoyed it and became one of the store managers.”
She was selling over a million dollars annually. After nine years, she decided to put all her knowledge and experience to work in her own shop, and opened The Bennington.
“I still have a lot of customers I knew from Up-valley,” she said, “which is very gratifying.”
Susan credits part of the early success of The Bennington to listening to what customers want.
“They wanted Napa Style back, and I added a twist.” She hopes folks will remember downtown businesses when shopping for the holidays.
“I talk to a lot of merchants, and we all get that people will be careful about purchasing decisions this year. We keep prices as low as we can.”
Susan loves Napa, and plans on being here a long time. Visit 1300 First Street, Suite 345, or online. Open daily.
After 15 years and 200,000 words spread over 400 columns, Downtown Talk is moving to a new day. Instead of Saturdays, this column will appear the fourth Wednesday of the month beginning Nov. 25.
Happy Halloween, everyone.
See you downtown.
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
