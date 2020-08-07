Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: The Lyalls: Like mother, like son…

Helen Lyall of Helen Lyall Clothing for Women relocated to the Riverfront Building, next to Morimoto, almost 11 years ago. Prior to that, she had a long run in Vallejo, where she had a strong following.
Why the move to Napa? “The timing was right,” replied Lyall.
She trusts her business instincts and with good reason – she’s been successful in the business since high school, and will celebrate her 91st birthday in September. You don’t question a run like that.
Lyall has learned from the best. She started out in New York as part of an executive training program for Abram & Strauss, then the fifth largest retailer in the world.
She spent eight years there before relocating to San Francisco at the City of Paris. Along the way, she worked on cruise ships four times a year, teaching fashion and beauty to passengers.
“It’s been a great career,” she said.
Customers at Helen Lyall Clothing for Women can be professionals or housewives, but they are usually women who follow fashion.
“They tend to be exciting women who live exciting lives.” Lyall carries unique lines, like Sarah Puccini, Alice & Olivia, White and Warren, Margaret O’Leary and Xenia. There is no one image at Helen Lyall.
“We dress from jeans to glamorous.”
Lyall has seen lots of changes in fashion, perhaps no more so than in the past 10 years. “Women like comfort, and are comfortable in sportswear and unique fashion trends.” Open daily at 650 Main St. 252-7400.
Lyall’s son Scott opened his first store in Benicia in 1981, later moving to San Francisco, until closing in 1991. He became a rep for women’s clothing lines, traveling the western states.
Shortly after his father passed away and his daughter was born, he sold his house in SF and moved to Napa. The Ranch, a boarding facility on Green Island Road that his family owned, had been neglected for years, and Scott spent the next 10 years whipping it back into shape. Then, he had an itch to get back into “the real world.” He knew he wanted back in retail.
His mom said, “You know the business. You’ll love it.”
Lyall opened Scott Lyall Clothing for Men next door to his mom 10 years ago. His top line is Robert Graham. He also carries Alberto tops and Hampt pants.
“I love color,” he said.
It shows, and it makes visit to the store worth the while. Also open daily at 614 Main St. 255-5858.
Both Lyalls are extremely appreciative of the support they’ve gotten from locals.
“We can’t thank them enough,” said Scott. His mom added, “Our customers have become our friends. We love to sit with them, enjoy a glass of wine, and look forward to when we can all do that again.”
See you downtown!
Watch now: protect yourself when shopping during Covid-19
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.