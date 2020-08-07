Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: The Lyalls: Like mother, like son…

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Lyall of Helen Lyall Clothing for Women relocated to the Riverfront Building, next to Morimoto, almost 11 years ago. Prior to that, she had a long run in Vallejo, where she had a strong following.

Why the move to Napa? “The timing was right,” replied Lyall.

She trusts her business instincts and with good reason – she’s been successful in the business since high school, and will celebrate her 91st birthday in September. You don’t question a run like that.

Lyall has learned from the best. She started out in New York as part of an executive training program for Abram & Strauss, then the fifth largest retailer in the world.

She spent eight years there before relocating to San Francisco at the City of Paris. Along the way, she worked on cruise ships four times a year, teaching fashion and beauty to passengers.

“It’s been a great career,” she said.

Customers at Helen Lyall Clothing for Women can be professionals or housewives, but they are usually women who follow fashion.