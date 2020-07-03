Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Vermeil Wines bounces back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Curry, GM at Vermeil Wines at 1018 First St., just west of Starbucks, looked at shelter-in-place as a dry run for early retirement.

“You know, I kinda liked it,” he said with a smile, “But I was more than ready to get back to the tasting room.”

Turns out, Vermeil’s guests were ready to return as well.

“We’re at full capacity on weekends and do a good midweek business also,” he said. “Full capacity,” of course, is different these days – Vermeil strictly follows all CDC guidelines, and limits the number of guests they can serve at any one time.

“Ours is definitely a safe tasting experience,” said Curry.

“We practice social distancing, the use of face masks for staff and customers alike and have hand sanitizers available.”

They also wipe down booths, menus and anything else that people touch after every use. It’s a different experience than pre-COVID, but all guests have been compliant.

“Everybody is just so happy to get out again. They are respectful of the situation and other guests, and understand that an area that normally seats eight now only seats two.”