Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Vermeil Wines bounces back

Andrew Curry, GM at Vermeil Wines at 1018 First St., just west of Starbucks, looked at shelter-in-place as a dry run for early retirement.
“You know, I kinda liked it,” he said with a smile, “But I was more than ready to get back to the tasting room.”
Turns out, Vermeil’s guests were ready to return as well.
“We’re at full capacity on weekends and do a good midweek business also,” he said. “Full capacity,” of course, is different these days – Vermeil strictly follows all CDC guidelines, and limits the number of guests they can serve at any one time.
“Ours is definitely a safe tasting experience,” said Curry.
“We practice social distancing, the use of face masks for staff and customers alike and have hand sanitizers available.”
They also wipe down booths, menus and anything else that people touch after every use. It’s a different experience than pre-COVID, but all guests have been compliant.
“Everybody is just so happy to get out again. They are respectful of the situation and other guests, and understand that an area that normally seats eight now only seats two.”
It’s a Bay Area crowd as well. “Ninety-five percent of our non-locals are from Sacramento to Santa Cruz, no more than a couple of hours driving distance from here.”
Vermeil opened in 2013, and Curry has been the GM from day one. “Vermeil” is Dick Vermeil, the NFL coaching legend.
Born and raised in Calistoga, Vermeil grew up working the vineyards, and played foot ball at Calistoga High. After graduation from San Jose State, he coached high school ball before moving on to Napa Valley College, then to Southern California, where he took his UCLA Bruins to a Rose Bowl Championship.
He eventually moved on to the NFL, with coaching assignments with the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams (with whom he won a Super Bowl) and finally with the Kansas City Chiefs. Between each of those assignments, he spent time in the broadcasters’ booth as a well-respected announcer.
Throughout that career, Vermeil was still active in wine. In 1999, he produced his first 150 cases of Cab.
Upon retiring from all things NFL in 2006, he and long-time wine maker Thomas Brown turned their attention to making and producing big red wines; Cabs, Cab blends, Zinfandel, Cab Franc and Charbono.
Vermeil is not just the name behind all this. He is on the road constantly, promoting the brand, and on the tractor and pulling grapes during harvest.
Asked why locals should stop in Vermeil Wines tasting room, Curry was quick to answer.
“For the wines! Ours are sophisticated, high end wines that you can enjoy in a comfortable environment.”
If you are looking for a great, non-pretentious tasting experience, stop in Vermeil. Open daily from noon to 7 p.m. For an appointment, call 254-9881 or email Andrew directly at andrew@vermeilwines.com.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.
