Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Welcome California Brandy House

Led by a brandy expert, guests also learn about brandy’s long history in the Golden State and how brandy is made. Guests can purchase from the full Germain-Robin and Argonaut portfolio, including exclusive releases. California Brandy House will also customize bottles with laser engraving on-site.

The California Brandy House is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 12 to 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 707-732-1200 or CaliforniaBrandyHouse.com.

Thank you

At the beginning of the pandemic, folks were encouraged to shop and dine at local establishments. In retrospect, that wasn’t necessary, as locals starting making plans to do both as soon as shelter in place was implemented.

Lots of people made a point of supporting local restaurants by getting take out regularly, trying new places as well as old favorites, every week.

You made sure to keep your dollars local by buying what you need in Napa businesses, either in stores or on-line.

The outpouring of support has put Downtown Napa in the enviable position of having more businesses open now than when the pandemic started.