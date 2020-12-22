Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Welcome California Brandy House

People might not immediately think “brandy” when they think of grapes, but E&J Gallo has been producing award winning brandy, using Californian grapes, for years.
Julio Gallo started making brandy in 1938 and launched the award-winning, “E&J” in 1975.
With the popularity of brandy on the rise, the beverage deserves to be showcased and made more accessible to consumers, and there is no better place for that than downtown Napa.
The California Brandy House, located at 1300 First St., just east of Eiko’s near Randolph Street, is the first stand-alone tasting room dedicated solely to luxury California brandies. It features two leading brandy portfolios, Germain-Robin and E&J Gallo’s Argonaut.
These brandies are crafted from world-class red and white grape varieties, such as Pinot Noir, Viognier, Semillon and Riesling, grown exclusively in California soil.
Napa Resident Ben McClure, the Tasting Room Lead at California Brandy House, said this of Argonaut’s brandy expertise: “It’s strengthened by access to a robust collection of aged, premium brandy stocks laid down by Julio almost 50 years ago.” In 2017, Germain-Robin joined the E&J Gallo spirits family, bringing with it a brandy inventory dating back to 1983.
Guests may choose from three guided tasting flights of five expressions each. The unique flights range in price from $15 to $20.
Led by a brandy expert, guests also learn about brandy’s long history in the Golden State and how brandy is made. Guests can purchase from the full Germain-Robin and Argonaut portfolio, including exclusive releases. California Brandy House will also customize bottles with laser engraving on-site.
The California Brandy House is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 12 to 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 707-732-1200 or CaliforniaBrandyHouse.com.
Thank you
At the beginning of the pandemic, folks were encouraged to shop and dine at local establishments. In retrospect, that wasn’t necessary, as locals starting making plans to do both as soon as shelter in place was implemented.
Lots of people made a point of supporting local restaurants by getting take out regularly, trying new places as well as old favorites, every week.
You made sure to keep your dollars local by buying what you need in Napa businesses, either in stores or on-line.
The outpouring of support has put Downtown Napa in the enviable position of having more businesses open now than when the pandemic started.
That’s meant keeping people employed, many of whom are your neighbors or whose children attend school with your kids.
By supporting Napa businesses, you’ve kept your dollars in the community. And it didn’t take prompting from anyone.
Downtown Napa has indeed changed over the years, but the changes have meant more for locals to choose from.
The variety of dining and shopping experiences we enjoy is the envy of much larger towns. You’ve kept that alive.
Thank you. Although it will probably be different, we all hope your holiday’s are filled with what will become fond memories.
Merry Christmas. See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. Reach him at 257-0322 or craig@donapa.com.