Napa Valley College leadership recently agreed to continue evaluating the feasibility of a facilities bond issue, at least until 2020.
College leaders heard that a 2018 bond is not timely – not following the financial hit our community took from wildfires; not amid the political upheavals in our nation and community; and not while the rising cost of local housing continues to shrink family budgets.
However, facility improvements at NVC are still necessary to accommodate advanced training for future employment and academic advancement.
That’s why the decision to postpone a bond could accelerate the college effort to meet academic and community needs in other ways – mainly with public-private partnerships designed to bring more affordable housing and job training to Napa.
In the meantime, the college may focus on its science-friendly south county campus in American Canyon and on sports-and-recreation improvements in conjunction with the City of Napa’s Kennedy Park Master Plan.
Also, Wine Train officials have floated a conceptual plan to college leaders to possibly produce a public-private culinary-hospitality facility and a machine tool and welding manufacturing complex that would provide training – and careers – for NVC graduates.
To retain students and faculty, reduce commuting and trim local housing costs, the college is also preparing a public-private partnership proposal to bring apartments to the northeast corner of the campus.
The national trend of public-private partnerships – for example, training students in two-year colleges for jobs with big companies – was described in a June 30 Wall Street Journal article by Christopher Mims titled, “Big tech’s hot new talent incubator: Community college.”
Some of the nation’s largest tech giants are partnering with community colleges to find the skilled workers they need to fill positions in cybersecurity, cloud computing, computer programming, data science, tech support and skilled manufacturing, according to Mims.
Amazon pays students to get a two-year degree in cloud computing to prepare them for full-time jobs and pursues military veterans attending community colleges.
Tesla partners with two community colleges to train people to assemble and service electric vehicles, Mims reported.
Google, Walmart, Hulu, Sprint, GE and Bank of America are partnering with 25 community colleges in seven states to launch an IT-support professional certificate.
This national trend may fit with the local community’s wish to finance education with public-private partnerships rather than local bonds.
The college hopes to demonstrate this model with private donations received from the Napa Valley College Foundation’s newly launched capital campaign to support needed viticulture and enology teaching facilities – a proposed Wine Education Center.
Will the college’s private partners benefit? That’s the only way this can work.
Will the college benefit? That’s a logical result of attracting more students.
Will the community benefit from well-paying careers for Napans who want to work here?
That’s why Dr. Harry McPherson founded the college in 1942 and how his legacy should continue for the next 75 years.