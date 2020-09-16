Health Insurance Guys: 68-year old loses his job — and health insurance. Now what?

The critical document you must have is a letter from your employer, preferably addressed to you and your wife, stating the exact date your current plan ends.

Social Security may also want a confirmation from the health insurance company that your employee coverage is “creditable.” Basically, this means that it meets or exceeds the minimum federal standards.

Tom: If all goes well with the paperwork, your Medicare Part B and your supplement or advantage plan will begin Nov. 1.

We often recommend people in Napa go directly to the Social Security Office on Soscol Avenue to begin the process. Unfortunately, our local office has been closed and they recommend going online to apply.

Al: The same document from the employer that works for Ray will also work for Ray’s wife. Losing group coverage is considered a “qualifying event” and so her under-65 plan is also guaranteed to begin Nov. 1.

We can definitely help her to explore all the plans that are Affordable Care Act-compliant and also available to her.

By the way, Covered California has just sent out an email (Sept. 10) telling us that there is now a Special Enrollment Period for those who have lost a job or income, or who have experienced a reduction in income.