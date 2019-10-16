Dear Tom and Alan:
I read your last column with interest because I’ve been considering changing my Medicare plan to something more affordable.
You didn’t have all the details on the new plans that will be available in Napa so I’d like to learn more to help me make my decision.
You don’t need to pitch me on the supplement plans…I’m on one and it’s expensive!
Don
Tom: OK, Don, just the facts on the Advantage plans that will be available in our area starting Jan. 1, 2020:
Anthem Blue Cross has a new plan called Anthem MediBlue Access (PPO). It will be in the following counties: Napa, Butte, El Dorado, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba.
The premium is $26 per month and includes a prescription drug plan. There is an annual deductible of $975 and a maximum annual out-of-pocket of $6,700.
There may be some coverage for providers who are not in the plan, but the maximum out-of-pocket could go up to $10,000.
A visit to your primary care physician is $10. Just about any procedure through a non-plan provider requires 50 percent coinsurance. In regular terms, that means that for anything done out of network, you pay half of the regular price.
Additional benefits (no extra charge) include: chiropractic care; podiatry services; home healthcare; LiveHealth online; and Silver Sneakers (fitness program). There are optional dental and vision plans for an additional charge.
Al: Along with the above, Anthem is also offering a plan called Anthem MediBlue Dual Access (PPO D-SNP) for people who are on both Medicare and Medi-Cal (Medi-Medis). The premium is between zero and $31 depending on eligibility.
Tom: The other new Medicare Advantage plan is specifically for Napa County. It is the UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Assure (HMO).
The monthly premium is $25.60 and there is no deductible. The maximum out-of-pocket is $6,700. Because it is an HMO, there is no out of network coverage except for an emergency.
As does the Anthem plan, the UnitedHealthcare plan also has additional benefits such as chiropractic, fitness, podiatry, NurseLine, and occupational therapy.
Al: Tom and I just completed our annual renewal as agents for SCAN, an advantage plan in Napa and Sonoma counties.
For 2020, SCAN has two plans: SCAN Classic and SCAN Compass.
Classic is $34 per month with no deductible and a maximum out-of-pocket of $3,400. It is the same as it has been for a few years and also has the additional benefits and the optional two dental plans for a fee.
My favorite benefit for members is the free transportation for up to 24 one-way trips per year of up to 75 miles.
The new Compass plan is $25 per month with no deductible and $5,000 maximum out-of-pocket.
The transportation benefit is not included in this plan, but we told something about a free Fitbit that I didn’t see in the brochure.
SCAN is very proud of their 4.5-star rating from CMS for the 2020 plan year.