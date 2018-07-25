Dear Tom and Alan: In the news recently are rumblings of “Association Health Plans.”
I’ve been in business for over 20 years here in Napa and I remember having an association health plan, something to do with restaurants and/or hospitality groups.
We were able to buy a health plan through this group at greatly reduced prices.
It was very good for a while, but slowly the rates increased to a point that it was not competitive with the Big Guys: Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Kaiser, or, at that time, Health Plan of the Redwoods.
Anyway, the newspaper had an article about these plans. Any explanation would be helpful.
Small Business Guy
Tom: Well, SBG, you are on top of the news.
It does look like Association Health Plans (AHP) are coming back. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) had “outlawed” them, and evidently that portion of the ACA/Obamacare law has been repealed.
Currently, to have a true group health plan, there has to be a specific employer-employee relationship. Simply put, the folks on the health plan have to be your W-2 employees.
An association plan, also known as a Multiple Employer Welfare Association, or a Multiple Employer Trust (MET), allows employers in a like industry to pool their employees and share the risk as a private insurance carrier.
Usually, these AHPs will buy an insurance policy to cover claims in excess of $50,000 or so through a separate “re-insurance” company.
So … the underlying AHP pays for all the so-called small stuff, and the re-insurer takes care of the big stuff aka, “shock loss.”
Al: As insurance jargon goes, I’d have to say “shock loss” is pretty darned descriptive.
Tom: Indeed. The “little stuff” covered by the AHP is similar to a fully insured plan in that it covers office visit co-pays, specialists, prescriptions, deductibles and coinsurance for inpatient/outpatient hospital coverage.
Al: The Ten Essential Health Benefits required under all plans to be compliant with ACA are not required for AHPs.
So, for example, an employer could structure a plan that only paid for generic drugs and then save some premium dollars.
Tom: The issue historically with AHPs is that they have to have a minimum number of subscribers to pay for claims and losses.
A few thousand members is not enough to sustain claims payments. Also, the enrollment must grow year over year. Typically new money pays for old claims.
As for that old plan of yours … well, it just so happens I was a broker for that plan and it was too good to be true.
Enrollment levels and old claims exceeded the influx of new money. That plan went defunct, belly up and bankrupt.
Fortunately, Anthem Blue Cross came in and took over the book of business and no one went without coverage.
I am sure there’s a moral to this story.