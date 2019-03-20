Dear readers: Happy first full day of spring!
Everybody is familiar with Amazon.
Many pay each year to upgrade to Amazon Prime. For most of us, the process is almost too easy. Starting with books, both Kindle and otherwise, the company moved on to just about any product you want. You can even stream movies and TV shows!
Approximately a year ago, Amazon (Jeff Bezos), Berkshire Hathaway (Warren Buffett) and J P Morgan Chase (Jamie Dimon) decided they were going to join together and alter the face of healthcare for their employees (1.3 million in total).
The partnership now has a name, Haven Healthcare, and a CEO, Atul Gawande, MD.
Dr. Gawande is quoted on the HealthPayerIntelligence website:
“Haven was formed by the leaders of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and J P Morgan Chase because they have been frustrated by the quality, service, and high costs that their employees and families have experienced in the U.S. health system. They believe that we can do better, and in taking this step to form this new organization, they have committed to being a part of the solution.”
Even before the official naming, the group had a lawsuit against them. Known only as ABC (Amazon, Berkshire, Chase), Optum Rx, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, filed a suit against ABC for hiring a former Optum executive.
Optum was worried about trade secrets and about the fact that Amazon had recently bought PillPack, an online pharmacy. A federal judge ruled against Optum.
Mick Rodgers, managing partner for Axial Benefits Group in Boston, was a benefits adviser for PillPack, and is now a consultant for Haven.
Here are the four things he says Amazon focuses on when entering a new market:
1. Eliminate what does not add value. e.g., insurance companies and agents (gasp).
2. Transparency. Is there a less transparent industry than health insurance?
3. Standardization. Amazon has developed a standard language for processing medical claims. They call it HERA.
4. Customer service. See number 2 above.
Haven has its ducks in a row to fundamentally change healthcare in the United States.
Their employees will serve as captive customers and test cases for the health plan.
Berkshire Hathaway can serve as an in-house reinsurer for large claims, Amazon already owns the Whole Foods retail chain that can serve as a customer database as well as a center for healthcare in the store, and PillPack is the packaging and distribution model aiming to guarantee next-day delivery.
What the company does not have are the contracts with hospitals that the insurance companies do have.
As Rodgers says, “But what if Amazon could get those directly? There would be no need for an insurance carrier, and no concern about regional networks. Amazon is everywhere.”
What could possibly impede or even derail Haven?
Two of the biggest lobbying groups in Washington, D.C. are health care and what Rodgers refers to as “Big Pharma.”
Keep watching, but we would not bet against Amazon.