Dear Tom and Alan:
I was laid off from my work last September. It’s a large company and I thought they might re-hire me but I’ve had some medical problems since then.
Without a job, I couldn’t really afford to pay for COBRA, so I’ve been uninsured for about six months now.
Anyway, medical stuff cropped up again in the last few weeks. Trying to get a health plan hasn’t worked because everyone I talk to says we’re not in open enrollment and I can’t get anything.
Is this right?
Unemployed
Tom: We get this question at least once a week. It is right in that it is correct, but we understand it feels very wrong when it happens to you.
For health plans in California, the open enrollment period went from Nov. 1, 2018 to Jan. 15, 2019. The next one will probably be the same, but we don’t know yet.
Outside of this time period, you cannot enroll in coverage unless there are certain circumstances.
Our reader had one of these “qualifying events” when he lost his group plan. However, after 60 days the guaranteed issuance opportunity goes away.
In the case of federal COBRA, the insurance company has 30 days to get the documents to him; then he has another 30 days to send them back.
If he had applied on the open market or through Covered California during the Nov. 1 to Jan. 15 window he would have been accepted.
Al: Several months ago we wrote a column about short-term health plans that were then available for up to 12 months. The problem was that they could decline coverage on the basis of pre-existing conditions.
The bigger problem was California’s SB910 which was signed into law effective Jan 1, 2019. SB 910 eliminated short-term plans in the state.
For example, when I went on the ehealth.com website and put in age and zip code, the immediate response was there were no plans available in California.
Also, the other website for short-term, agilehealthinsurance.com, came up with something called Health Benefit Indemnity Insurance Options, with office visits up to $600(!). Our reader could try it, but it’s not something we represent.
Tom: Probably more than any other state, California has embraced the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare). The current administration and legislature fully support Covered California and all the details involved.
The reasoning behind SB910 is that short-term plans do not include all of the 10 Essential Health Benefits as itemized in the ACA. These are what are required for any plan sold in the state:
• Outpatient services
• Emergency services
• Hospitalization
• Maternity and newborn care
• Mental health and substance use disorder services
• Prescription drugs
• Rehabilitative services
• Laboratory services
• Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease services
• Pediatric services, including oral and vision care
All of the above are required for any health plan, in or out of Covered California.