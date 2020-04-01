Health Insurance Guys: Considering alternatives to traditional health insurance plans

Al: We also have people ask about policies with ehealth.com and other insurance.

The problem with all of the health plans that don’t comply with the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare) is that they typically don’t meet the requirements of the 10 Essential Health Benefits outlined in the ACA.

For example, a plan that does not offer maternity coverage, annual (free) physicals, full prescripion coverage, mental health coverage, and other benefits integral to the ACA, would not shield you from the penalty for not having coverage.

The penalty is a significant part of the original ACA and is fully embraced by California.

One of the most popular features of the ACA is the part that says all pre-existing medical conditions are fully covered. Many alternate plans specifically exclude pre-existing.

Tom: One of the ongoing controversies regarding the ACA is over contraception and abortion.

For those who object on the basis of religious belief and/or moral conviction to the requirement of all plans to cover one or both, there are exemptions for certain entities.