Health Insurance Guys: Covered Cal to the rescue

Dear Tom and Alan:

I’m 28, live on my own, and haven’t had health insurance for several years. I work a few different part-time jobs, probably make a total of about $30,000 a year.

Since I don’t make much money, it’s always seemed like insurance just plain costs too much. My parents are worried about me and even say they could help pay for some of it.

Can you tell me what’s out there and how much?

Butch

Tom: Sure thing, Butch, also your timing is perfect. For people in California who are under 65, open enrollment in Covered California begins November 1 for a January 1 effective date. For those who need it, enrollment can go all the way to January 31 of next year!

You have two other things going for you:

1. Your income probably qualifies you for a subsidy to offset your monthly premium

2. Your age qualifies you for the lowest price plan for those under 30.

Of course, you will need documentation of your income, most likely beginning with your most recent tax return.