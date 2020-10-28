Health Insurance Guys: Covered Cal to the rescue

Dear Tom and Alan:
I’m 28, live on my own, and haven’t had health insurance for several years. I work a few different part-time jobs, probably make a total of about $30,000 a year.
Since I don’t make much money, it’s always seemed like insurance just plain costs too much. My parents are worried about me and even say they could help pay for some of it.
Can you tell me what’s out there and how much?
Butch
Tom: Sure thing, Butch, also your timing is perfect. For people in California who are under 65, open enrollment in Covered California begins November 1 for a January 1 effective date. For those who need it, enrollment can go all the way to January 31 of next year!
You have two other things going for you:
1. Your income probably qualifies you for a subsidy to offset your monthly premium
2. Your age qualifies you for the lowest price plan for those under 30.
Of course, you will need documentation of your income, most likely beginning with your most recent tax return.
Al: We ran some quotes for you on the Covered California website using the “Shop and Compare” tool. This is very handy because it shows every plan that’s available with minimum personal information required from you.
The absolute least expensive plan is the Western Health Advantage Bronze 60 HMO at $66.17 per month.
Based on your annual income of $30,000, every plan has a subsidy of $271.79 per month to offset your premium payment. Right next to the WHA plan is the Kaiser Bronze 60 HMO at $79.01 per month.
Each of these plans has a $6,300 deductible with a maximum out of pocket of $8,200 per calendar year.
Remember, Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is a network of providers and the patient has a Primary Care Physician (PCP) through whom all problems, procedures, referrals, etc., are handled.
The other side of the coin, of course, is Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) where the network tends to be larger and typically naming a PCP is not necessary.
The first PPO that comes up for Butch is the Blue Shield Bronze 60 PPO at $171.09 per month. The difficulty in choosing is that he can get a Kaiser Silver 73 HMO for $162.30. By the way, the deductible on this Silver plan is $3,700.
Tom: For those of you following along at home with the CoveredCa.com website, you’ll notice two other very inexpensive plans with the same $271.79 subsidy.
These are the Kaiser and Western Health High Deductible Health Plans (HDHP) at $74.06 and $69.33 per month, respectively. The HDHP part means they are eligible for a Health Savings Account (HSA).
Each year, Butch would be allowed to contribute to a separate account for health expenses. His total contribution would come off his gross income when filing his tax return. The deductible and maximum out of pocket is a total of $7,000 on each of these plans.
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com or alancash@gmail.com.
