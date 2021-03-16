Health Insurance Guys: Covid, Medicare and Me

Al: As for you and me, William, I’m not sure that Medicare would pay for us to get Remdesivir or Dexamethasone because they could be considered “experimental.”

But back to your original question as to how well your current coverage would work in the case of contracting the virus.

First, Medicare allows a cumulative lifetime total of 365 hospital days, so a month or so now and again wouldn’t make much of a dent; second, leaving the ICU and moving to the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) is also covered by Medicare and a supplement for up to 100 days; third, rehabilitation benefits are typically covered.

The SNF days are strictly limited because when care becomes “custodial” the need is for help with the activities of daily living rather than curing an illness. Long Term Care Insurance (LTC) is what is needed at this point.

Tom: Since the beginning of the Medicare Part D prescription drug plans back in 2006, we have helped hundreds of people find a suitable plan for their list of medications. These days, we simply walk them through medicare.gov, put in the name, dosage and frequency, and then compare the many different plans that come up.