Health Insurance Guys: Covid, Medicare and Me

Dear Tom and Alan:
I have a close relative back East who contracted COVID-19, ended up in the ICU on a ventilator and really scared all of us.
He seems to be getting better for several days now, actually getting the same medication that the President got(!).
Anyway, it got me thinking about if I’m covered enough with my Medicare + Supplement + drug plan.
If I had to be hospitalized for a few weeks or even a month, will what I have to get me through?
William
Tom: OK, William, let’s just hope that your relative is as well-covered as you are. In the event you are hospitalized, most of the procedures, and some medications, will be paid for by Medicare Part A. Some chemotherapy and/or injectable medications are covered by Medicare Part B.
In the case of President Trump, his doctors admittedly “threw the kitchen sink” at his illness.
For example, Remdesivir received emergency use authorization from the FDA to shorten recovery time for hospitalized patients.
He also was given Dexamethasone which was for those on respirators and/or oxygen. Along with zinc, aspirin and a helicopter ride, he seems to have overcome COVID-19.
Al: As for you and me, William, I’m not sure that Medicare would pay for us to get Remdesivir or Dexamethasone because they could be considered “experimental.”
But back to your original question as to how well your current coverage would work in the case of contracting the virus.
First, Medicare allows a cumulative lifetime total of 365 hospital days, so a month or so now and again wouldn’t make much of a dent; second, leaving the ICU and moving to the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) is also covered by Medicare and a supplement for up to 100 days; third, rehabilitation benefits are typically covered.
The SNF days are strictly limited because when care becomes “custodial” the need is for help with the activities of daily living rather than curing an illness. Long Term Care Insurance (LTC) is what is needed at this point.
Tom: Since the beginning of the Medicare Part D prescription drug plans back in 2006, we have helped hundreds of people find a suitable plan for their list of medications. These days, we simply walk them through medicare.gov, put in the name, dosage and frequency, and then compare the many different plans that come up.
However, not until today have we looked up Remdesivir and Dexamethasone! Here goes: Remdesivir didn’t come up at all; Dexamethasone is remarkably inexpensive. The first plan that appeared on the list was the SilverScript SmartRx at only $7.20 monthly premium.
A one-milligram tablet daily with a 30 day supply was less than $7.50 per month at three different local pharmacies. Even with the most expensive plan, the AARP, at $99 monthly premium, the cost of the drug is $7.25 per month or less.
Al: Not quite the exciting discovery we hoped for, but good to know that at least one is available at a reasonable cost.
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com or alancash@gmail.com.