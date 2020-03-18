Health Insurance Guys: Daughter turns 26 - now what?

Dear Tom and Alan: Our daughter is going to turn 26. That means she’s about to be kicked off my husband’s employer’s health plan, right?

She’s from Napa but currently lives in Colorado. Her job does not offer health care benefits.

What are her options?

I know she should be the one to figure this out, but I am a Mom and I can’t help it.

That Mom

Tom: Colorado is very much like California in that its health insurance exchange is modeled on the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare).

Our two states are among the few that have their own official health insurance marketplace. Both states have a definite “open enrollment” period, although California seems to change and/or extend dates almost whimsically.

Outside of the open enrollment period, an individual cannot apply for anything unless there is a “qualifying event”. This begins a “special enrollment period.” You could get an special enrollment period due to: divorce/marriage; having a child; losing group coverage; losing Medicaid; or others, like turning 26.