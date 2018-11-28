Dear Tom and Alan:
I am age 82 and have been looking at my Medicare Supplement premium. It is certainly getting up there in price.
I have a couple of questions. My Medicare Supplement card says F. What is that? So do I have Medicare part F? Is there a better plan?
I would like to lower the cost of my Medicare Supplement plan, but would also like really good coverage.
My friend has a different plan than mine and a different insurance company. I am not sure what plan she has, but she says it works really well. I guess mine works well too, but, again, it sure is expensive. And, I need good coverage because I seem to have a new ailment every year. Goes with the territory, and not complaining either, LOL.
The other questions I have…guess I have more than just a couple…if I find a cheaper plan will my doctor still take it?
I have heard that some doctors don’t take certain Medicare Supplement plans, so I don’t want to run into that and would prefer to see anybody I want.
Sorry for the long question, but sometimes I think I don’t even know enough to ask the right questions. Any help would be appreciated.
Hazel
Tom: OK, let’s go with the easy question first: you have a Medicare Supplement Plan F.
It’s intended to fill in the gaps of your coverage through what they call “original” Medicare.
On your Medicare card (not your Plan F card) you will see Part A and Part B. That is your basic Medicare coverage that pays about 80 percent for everything medical.
As far as a “better plan,” between your original Medicare plus your Plan F, you have essentially 100 percent medical coverage.
So, no, I don’t know of a better plan.
Al: You know how when you’re in the security line at the airport and someone from the TSA goes toward the crowd and starts saying stuff in a loud voice but you can’t hear it because you’re too far back?
Anyway, the TSA agent does it several times a day, but the people in line still can’t hear what they’re saying.
So the agent might get a little ticked off, but most of the people in line don’t focus on it until they’re near the front.
Tom: Ergo, Al is the TSA agent trying to tell people what they need to know as they near Medicare age.
Al: Righto. Here goes: Medicare Part A (hospital) and Part B (doctors) are what you need to get on a supplement; Part C is for Advantage plans (like Kaiser) that take the place of Medicare; and, finally, Part D is Drugs.
Tom: Very few doctors have any preference over which Medicare Supplement a patient has. They all work pretty much the same. The key thing to know is does the doctor take Medicare with all its rules and regulations.