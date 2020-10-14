Health Insurance Guys: Farewell to the incumbent

These days, you either have to phone or go online. As soon as you have your new Medicare card, you are good to go in applying for your new plan to begin Jan. 1.

Now even though you do need A & B for a supplement or advantage plan, you only need A or B for the drug plan.

Also, the letter that is so important for your health plans is of very little importance for your Part D prescription drug plan.

That’s because open enrollment for drug plans starts every year on Oct. 15 and goes to Dec. 7. So, in your case, the plan is going to start Jan. 1 anyway.

Tom: Speaking of drug plans, if you choose one of the four Medicare Advantage Plans available in our area, the drug plan is already included. For 2021, we have Kaiser, SCAN, Anthem Mediblue Access, and the AARP Medicare Advantage Secure Horizons.

On the Medicare Supplement side, we have the usual Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield, AARP, Mutual of Omaha and others.

Each of these requires a separate drug plan. Typically we go to medicare.gov to look up a person’s particular medications to see which company is the best fit. There are lots of companies available.