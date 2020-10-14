Health Insurance Guys: Farewell to the incumbent

Dear Tom and Alan:
I’ll soon be retiring as the four-term mayor of a small but socially significant community.
My last day in office will be Dec. 31, which will also be my last day on the city’s health insurance plan.
So far I have a Medicare card with only Part A on it. I know your last column on October 1 talked about someone in a similar position (not mayor, but losing group coverage), but what do I need to do right now?
Sol Henderson
Tom: You are correct, Sol, our column was almost exactly your situation (except for the mayor part).
The first order of business is to get a letter, on city letterhead, preferably, stating your name and the exact date your health plan will end. This letter will serve two functions.
First, it will allow you to enroll in Medicare Part B with no worries about a late enrollment penalty.
Second, it will guarantee acceptance for whichever Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage Plan you choose.
Al: Once you have the letter, we usually recommend that you go directly to the Social Security Office to begin the process of enrolling in Part B.
These days, you either have to phone or go online. As soon as you have your new Medicare card, you are good to go in applying for your new plan to begin Jan. 1.
Now even though you do need A & B for a supplement or advantage plan, you only need A or B for the drug plan.
Also, the letter that is so important for your health plans is of very little importance for your Part D prescription drug plan.
That’s because open enrollment for drug plans starts every year on Oct. 15 and goes to Dec. 7. So, in your case, the plan is going to start Jan. 1 anyway.
Tom: Speaking of drug plans, if you choose one of the four Medicare Advantage Plans available in our area, the drug plan is already included. For 2021, we have Kaiser, SCAN, Anthem Mediblue Access, and the AARP Medicare Advantage Secure Horizons.
On the Medicare Supplement side, we have the usual Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield, AARP, Mutual of Omaha and others.
Each of these requires a separate drug plan. Typically we go to medicare.gov to look up a person’s particular medications to see which company is the best fit. There are lots of companies available.
The dates Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 cover the annual enrollment period (AEP) commonly called open enrollment.
During this time, changing plans is guaranteed. There are no medical questions or underwriting. Whatever the applicant signs up for is his/hers effective the first of the next year. Not everyone is aware that the AEP is also when changing advantage plans is guaranteed.
Al: We always point out to people on supplements that they can switch to an advantage plan easily; it’s switching back that could be difficult.
