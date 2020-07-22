Health Insurance Guys: Go on Medicare or wait?

If you file a joint return and the Modified Adjusted Gross Income is more than $174,000, Uncle Sam will definitely raise the rate. (Yes, we get lots of calls the first time this happens!)

Al: When it comes to Medicare Part D (for prescription drugs), the requirements become more sticky. If June waits to apply for a Part D plan for a few months after her 65th birthday, there’s a possibility it won’t be enough and she’ll be subject to a penalty.

Here’s the deal: in order for there to be no penalty when June finally leaves the employer’s plan, the prescription part of it has to be “creditable.”

Specifically, the group’s drug plan is creditable if its actuarial value equals or exceeds the actuarial value of standard Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage.

Now then, even if June is unaware of the creditable status of the group plan, she is still subject to penalties for not having one.

Tom: Nobody asked, but here are the criteria for a creditable group drug plan: coverage for brand and generic; reasonable access to providers; pays on average at least 60 percent of expenses; no more than a $250 deductible per year; no annual benefit maximum.