Health Insurance Guys: Go on Medicare or wait?

Dear Tom and Alan:
I am turning 65 and am currently employed. I understand I need to apply for Medicare. I do have a medical plan through my work.
I have talked with my HR department and they say I can stay on the plan, but they are not sure how Medicare works with their plan.
I plan on retiring sometime after my 65th birthday, so, I guess I have to enroll in Medicare now, anyway? Lots of questions and no answers. If you could enlighten me, please.
June
Tom: OK, June, here goes. You are about to be enrolled automatically in Medicare Part A. This one doesn’t cost you anything, it is the hospital part of Medicare and it’s your reward for working all your life (or, at least 40 quarters!).
As for Medicare Part B, you may want to hold off on enrolling because it will cost you $144.60 per month. For many employees, continuing the group policy makes good sense...especially if the boss is paying for it.
In any case, once you decide to leave the current plan, you can then sign up for Part B.
Also, if you apply within 60 days, you are guaranteed acceptance on a Medicare supplement plan. By the way, your Part B premium of $144.60 is based on your income.
If you file a joint return and the Modified Adjusted Gross Income is more than $174,000, Uncle Sam will definitely raise the rate. (Yes, we get lots of calls the first time this happens!)
Al: When it comes to Medicare Part D (for prescription drugs), the requirements become more sticky. If June waits to apply for a Part D plan for a few months after her 65th birthday, there’s a possibility it won’t be enough and she’ll be subject to a penalty.
Here’s the deal: in order for there to be no penalty when June finally leaves the employer’s plan, the prescription part of it has to be “creditable.”
Specifically, the group’s drug plan is creditable if its actuarial value equals or exceeds the actuarial value of standard Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage.
Now then, even if June is unaware of the creditable status of the group plan, she is still subject to penalties for not having one.
Tom: Nobody asked, but here are the criteria for a creditable group drug plan: coverage for brand and generic; reasonable access to providers; pays on average at least 60 percent of expenses; no more than a $250 deductible per year; no annual benefit maximum.
Two things: first, the penalty for not having a Medicare Part D drug plan is about $.35 per month for each month that you could have had it but did not. Second, that extra payment for making too much money in Part B? It’s also there in Part D.
For example, if a couple has the income above $174,000 level, the payment is $12.20 on top of the monthly premium. It’s called IRMAA. You can look it up.
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com or alancash@gmail.com.
