Health Insurance Guys: Health care sharing ministry plan costs compared

Dear Tom and Alan:
I read your recent columns on health plans that are cheaper than many of the ones available out there. Can you give me some specific examples?
Gavin
Tom: OK, Gavin, just keep in mind that we’re comparing apples and oranges because the requirements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare) are detailed and every plan on Covered California complies.
The plans you are asking about are Health Care Sharing Ministries (HCSMs). We looked up one that’s available in California to get some benefits and rates. Our quote was for a married couple in Napa, both age 40, with two children, 20 and 18.
One Share came up with three different types of plans: Catastrophic, Classic and Complete. The least expensive for the family of four was $350 per month with a $125 application fee.
This particular plan has a $5,000 deductible and a maximum payout of $300,000. The cheapest of the Classic plans is the “basic” at $613 per month. Finally, the least expensive of the Complete plans is $842 per month.
Al: We ran the same family of four scenario on the Covered California website. We’re assuming they make too much money to qualify for a subsidy (to make it easier on us).
Here goes: the least expensive plan available for them would be the Kaiser Bronze HDHP HMO at $1,311.62 per month.
The acronym HDHP stands for High Deductible Health Plan which also stands for Health Savings Account (HSA) eligible. So the $13,800 family deductible means pretty much nothing is covered until or unless somebody racks up that much in medical/prescription costs.
Being eligible for an HSA also means Gavin can invest up to $7,100 this year for a separate account to cover some of the many out of pocket expenses.
The next level up is the Kaiser Silver 70 HMO at $1,709.78 per month. A Silver plan typically means a $4,000 individual deductible and an $8,000 family deductible.
Both the Bronze and the Silver are HMOs (Health Maintenance Organizations) which means a primary care physician and a limited network of providers.
Not surprisingly, the first PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) is more expensive than either of the HMOs. The Blue Shield Bronze 60 PPO is $1,893.56 per month. The family deductible on this one is $12,600 per calendar year.
Tom: We should point out that the deductible on the Silver HMO and on the Bronze PPO don’t tell the whole story.
For example, if you have a $500 deductible on your car, you would expect the insurance company to pick up the balance in case of a claim. Not so with non-HSA health plans.
Once you meet the deductible, you are still subject to copays and coinsurance up to the Maximum Out of Pocket (MOOP). In the case of the Bronze PPO, the individual deductible is $6,300, but the MOOP is $7,800.
If two or more of the family reach the deductible of $12,600, they would continue to pay until reaching the MOOP of $15,600. Ouch.
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Napa County's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 48 on Monday, an increase of one.
Napa healthcare systems try to meet medical worker needs.
Nearly 1,000 families are benefiting from OLE Health's weekly food distributions, organizers say.
The pandemic has changed the way Napa Valley's wineries do business. Perhaps for good.
Napa County's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 45 on Friday, an increase of six.
Napa County's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 39 on Thursday, an increase of one.
Virtual visits spare patients having to leave their homes.
Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said that the end of social distancing will come in phases.
Business owners are using GoFundMe campaigns to provide some financial relief for laid-off workers.
Napa County is now reporting local COVID-19 cases by age and ethnicity.
Some Napa patients are meeting with their doctors without having to leave their car.
A look at the city of Napa shows mixed results complying with social distancing guidelines.
Napa County reported two more confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Faced with a shortage of face shields, Queen staffers decided to make their own.
There are many hoops to jump through while the clock is ticking, business owners say.
Families are flocking to NVUSD campuses for student meals during a time of major Napa job loss.
The new cases came from the city of Napa and unincorporated Napa County.
Making masks? Here's how to donate them to those in need.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 16,400 Napa County residents will be unemployed this May, compared to just 1,700 in May in 2019.
Three additional Napa County COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday morning.
Home isolation can be particularly devastating for seniors, social service agencies report.
The Salvation Army is offering ways to support its Napa mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight ventilators from Napa Valley College's health occupation programs will now fight COVID-19
Napa County now has 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two more than on Tuesday.
Several current and former residents air COVID-19 concerns.
The Calistoga community rallied to serve 700 free meals last week.
Here are some places opening for hiking in Napa County during the coronavirus pandemic.
Napa County plans to use Napa Valley Expo to help ease the possible COVID-19 hospital crunch.
Because of the shelter-at-home order throughout Napa County, two churches in St. Helena are using various technologies to livestream their services, including those of Holy Week.
Community groups plan to collect 25,000 face masks over the next eight weeks.
Peace Corps volunteer Linda Neal, a vintner from Oakville, had to leave her Moroccan post nine months early because of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
The Community Foundation has committed $100,000 to pay lab fees for low-income Napans getting COVID-19 tests.
Hall Wines and the St. Helena Odd Fellows are teaming up on a community-wide Easter egg hunt featuring decorated wine barrels.
Napa County now as 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one more than on Monday.
Napa officials learned the importance of bilingual communication during the 2017 wildfires.
Napans have embraced stuffed animals to make neighborhood walks more entertaining for children.
Napa County reported Monday that the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had grown by two since Friday, with additional cases in the c…
The Rotary Club of Calistoga has donated $10,000 for families in need in the form of gift certificates to local food markets.
Doctors affiliated with the Queen may be deployed to help fight COVID-19 outside of Napa County.
Napa's health leader said shelter-at-home and social distancing can slash COVID-19's local surge.
Napans are getting creative to help fight the spread of COVID-19 -- they're making their own protective masks.
The county's second death due to COVID-19 was a city of Napa adult, officials said.
Napa County expands its shelter-in-home order to promote more social distancing in public.
California has suspended evictions, but Napa's tenants and mom-and-pop landlords are still struggling.
American Canyon resident Marylou Armer, a Santa Rosa police officer, remembered by associates.
Napa County's public schools will rely on remote learning through the end of the school year.
Yountville's Thomas Keller joined other chefs in asking Trump for insurance coverage for losses.
Basketball hoops have been removed from AmCan parks to discourage group sports.
All three of the new COVID-19 cases are in the city of Napa.
The team at Napa Psychological Services is helping clients navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Helena restaurants have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shelter-at-home order.
Napa County reported the first death of a resident from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Even though St. Helena's Rianda House Senior Activity Center is currently closed and its classes are suspended, its team mates are working from home to connect seniors to the services they need. For help, dial 963-8555, ext. 101.
St. Helenans are finding creative ways to stay active and social while sheltering at home.
Want to stay in shape while sheltering at home? Napa trainers have suggestions.
Mental health therapy is moving from face-to-face to phone conversations because of the COVID-19 threat.
The new social distancing rules are slow to sink in for some, American Canyon's police chief says.
All four of Sunday's COVID-19 cases involve Napa city residents, the county announced.
Napa County and local city governments are bracing for big declines in hotel and sales tax revenues.
Five Napa Valley residents share how they are coping with sheltering-at-home
Napa County has confirmed its tenth case of novel coronavirus, officials announced Saturday.
A St. Helena resident is Napa County's eighth confirmed case of COVID-19, officials reported.
Napa's Lake Park neighborhood has erupted with community spirit since the shelter-at-home order.
Visit Napa Valley predicts hotel occupancy will drop to 10% or less in coming weeks.
Sunshine Food is allowing only 20 customers in the store at a time, in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
An American Canyon resident is hospitalized outside Napa County with COVID-19, officials reported.
Napa parents have suddenly found themselves homeschooling their kids. How's that going?
Please don't flush wipes and paper towels down the toilet, NapaSan asks customers.
Their livelihoods cut off, wineries and restaurants find their business interruption insurance policies aren't helping.
A fourth and fifth Napa County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, officials reported Wednesday.
Local education officials have announced the closure of public schools will now continue at least until May 1.
The Napa Food Bank and Meals on Wheels are seeing surging demand as a shelter-at-home order shuts down daily life.
Calistogans adjust to life with restricted activities during the Shelter in Place order.
There's a variety of services from both Napa County and its cities available for residents to help out during the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
Cal Mart is limiting the number of customers in the store to no more than 20 at any time, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Napans have started collecting supplies to help residents at low-income housing communities.
The Napa County jail has overhauled policies to keep the coronavirus from inmates.
A third Napa County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, officials reported Tuesday morning.
Contact and group sports in Calistoga parks and schools are suspended, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
OLE Health is relying more on telemedicine, suspending certain services, and stepping up COVID-19 screening.
There's now a tip line to report Napa County businesses that may be violating local and state closure directives.
St. Helena announced Monday that city parks will be closed until further notice.
Stay-home orders triggered by the coronavirus have Napa County congregations moving worship to the internet.
Napa County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday but declined to offer any details about the patient, who is reportedly in isolation.
Napa wasn't a ghost town Friday under the new stay-at-home order, but the pace of life noticeably slowed.
Tasting room closures and restaurant cutbacks have sent a shock through the valley's workforce.
Community events dry up in American Canyon as residents hunker down under coronavirus threat.
Napa Valley Community Foundation directs $3.5 million to dampen the health and economic impacts of COVID-19
The Napa Valley Community Foundation says it will release up to $3.5 million to blunt coronavirus economic effects.
Local Boys and Girls Clubs offering free meals to youth starting Monday.
Owners of a range of Napa businesses report major disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Don't be a victim of a coronavirus-related scam, Napa District Attorney Allison Haley warns.
Napa police, fire and EMS workers balance self-protection against the coronavirus with doing their jobs.
Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital will limit visitors as part of the hospital’s COVID-19 preparedness efforts.
Interim City Hall and the St. Helena Public Library are closed to the public, but staff are still available by phone and email.
Community life is beginning to change under "shelter-in-home" restrictions.
St. Helena and the rest of Napa County are subject to a shelter-at-home order taking effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
The Napa County Library system will steer users toward phone and online services during the coronavirus outbreak.
Many Napa child care centers have shut down due to coronavirus-related disruptions.
Events and meetings are being postponed and canceled throughout Napa County as a result of coronavirus concerns. This is a list of events and meetings that have been affected.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, elective surgeries are being cancelled at Queen of the Valley hospital.
The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of businesses offering services other than "in-person."
Napa County residents ordered to stay home except for "essential activities."
St. Helena Chamber, city promote Gift Card Challenge to help businesses affected during coronavirus slowdown
The Chamber of Commerce and the city have launched the Gift Card Challenge to help St. Helena businesses thrive during a difficult time.
The normal bustle of dowtown Calistoga has slowed down considerably.
While some are hoarding groceries, others could be without food entirely.
Starting Wednesday, Napa court buildings will be closed to the public and only time-sensitive cases heard.
The Napa Farmers Market is moving to First Street for at least the next two weeks.
State law prohibits raising the prices on many goods and services by more than 10% during an emergency.
"Grab & Go" meals are available for all students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this week at Calistoa Elementary School.
Yountville puts meetings on hold, cancels and postpones community event, switches Town Hall service to appointment-only.
Napa Valley Community Foundation is accepting donations to help locals hurt by COVID-19 disruptions.
The city of St. Helena has declared a local emergency and imposed new social distancing measures.
Following the governor's directive, Napa County wineries are closing their tasting room for an unknown amount of time.
The City of Calistoga has issued a declaration of local emergency cancelling services. For those isolating at home, Cal Mart is taking orders.
Due to school closures, the La Morenita Market restaurant is offering a free lunch to any Napa County student.
Responding to the coronavirus threat, Napa declares local emergency for first time since 2014.
The City of Calistoga has canceled regularly scheduled meetings for the month of March, including city council and planning commission meetings.
St. Helena businesses are bracing for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Napa's homeless could be some of the most susceptible to a coronavirus outbreak
The Napa Valley Unified School District will provide free grab-and-go lunches to students starting Tuesday.
Many Napa businesses are already facing the ripple effects of the coronavirus as it continues to spread into communities around the U.S.
State authorities close the Veterans Home in Yountville to most visitors, except for those seeing hospice patients.
As experts predict a volatile time ahead for the tourism and hospitality industry, Napa Valley wineries say they haven’t yet felt the sting of coronavirus-prompted cancellations, but they’re bracing.
Napa has faced pandemics before, most notably the 1918 Spanish flu when locals had to wear masks in public.
How are Napans coping with the coronavirus? We asked you to tell us your stories.
St. Helena schools will be closed through March 27, the St. Helena Unified School District announced late Friday.
All classes will be canceled in the Napa Valley Unified School District for the next three weeks, after the district board approved the wide-ranging shutdown Friday afternoon amid a widening outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S.
Napa County declares a local health emergency amid widening disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
Karen Relucio said it is a matter of time before the new coronavirus spreads in Napa County.
There were rumors that stores in St. Helena had run out of bottles of hand sanitizers. It turns out those rumors were true.
A postponed business meeting, the encouragement of a “namaste” gesture, fist bumps and the “sacred elbow bump” are a few of the changes that a…
Napa County has a public health plan to roll out if a case of coronavirus is diagnosed here.
Hand sanitizer is in high demand as Napans look to take precautionary steps against the coronavirus.
Napa's second suspected coronavirus patient has been transferred back to Travis Air Force Base.
Only one coronavirus patient remains at Queen of the Valley in Napa.
Queen of the Valley reports on steps taken to care for coronavirus patients and protect public.
A single case of coronavirus is being treated in Napa, with a second patient being tested for symptoms.
Seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in U.S., but none in Napa County.
