Health Insurance Guys: Health care sharing ministry plan costs compared

Al: We ran the same family of four scenario on the Covered California website. We’re assuming they make too much money to qualify for a subsidy (to make it easier on us).

Here goes: the least expensive plan available for them would be the Kaiser Bronze HDHP HMO at $1,311.62 per month.

The acronym HDHP stands for High Deductible Health Plan which also stands for Health Savings Account (HSA) eligible. So the $13,800 family deductible means pretty much nothing is covered until or unless somebody racks up that much in medical/prescription costs.

Being eligible for an HSA also means Gavin can invest up to $7,100 this year for a separate account to cover some of the many out of pocket expenses.

The next level up is the Kaiser Silver 70 HMO at $1,709.78 per month. A Silver plan typically means a $4,000 individual deductible and an $8,000 family deductible.

Both the Bronze and the Silver are HMOs (Health Maintenance Organizations) which means a primary care physician and a limited network of providers.

Not surprisingly, the first PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) is more expensive than either of the HMOs. The Blue Shield Bronze 60 PPO is $1,893.56 per month. The family deductible on this one is $12,600 per calendar year.