Dear Tom and Alan:
I have recently received a notice from my Medicare Supplement company. They are raising the rates effective March 1. I like my Plan F, but am wondering about the rates from different companies. Also, some offer more benefits than others. Can you enlighten me on this please?
Rick
Tom: Sure. The basic benefits of each plan A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M and N are exactly the same regardless of which insurance company you buy it from.
These basic benefits are written by the federal government and Medicare. Each carrier can add benefits, e.g., vision, hearing, gym membership, but the basics have to be there. The main difference is price.
So, Rick, if you want to shop around for a better price, you could be helped by what they call the California Rule.
Each year around your birthday month, you can move laterally or down from your plan to another company’s plan.
For example, if you’re on Blue Shield Plan F and want to move to Anthem Blue Cross’s Plan F, you can do it the month before your birthday, the month of your birthday, or the month after your birthday.
You could also go from your Plan F to any plan at any other company because every other plan is considered a downgrade.
Al: In short, you can go across or down.
We just got an email from our United HealthCare representative telling us that according to the “new” California Rule, you can submit an application up to 60 days after your birthday and still have guaranteed acceptance.
Tom: The difference between “old” California Rule and new is that the old had to do with the birth month; the new has to do with the actual day.
For example, if your birthday is March 15, under the old rule you could apply any time in February, March, or April. Under the new rule, the earliest you can apply is Feb. 15; the latest is May 15.
Al: Not everyone realizes that you can apply whenever you want. It’s just that if it’s not guaranteed, you have to answer all the medical questions on the application…and you could be declined(!).
Last month, I met with a customer in her late 60s who had never had any supplement.
She applied for an Anthem Blue Cross Innovative F, filled out all the questions and was accepted for a Jan. 1 effective date.
One year ago, I met with a man already on Anthem Blue Cross Plan F.
He applied for Innovative F, answered all the questions and was declined.
Tom: Since almost all of the companies increase the rates on supplements in March or April, our reader and others can definitely do some comparison shopping.
And, of course, Congress decided that Plans F and C will no longer be available to new applicants as of the first of this year.