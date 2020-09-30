Health Insurance Guys: How to combine Medicare part A and B

Dear Tom and Alan:
I read your column faithfully, so I should know the answer to my question, but I don’t. Here goes…I retired from my work last month when I turned 65 and right away signed up for Medicare A & B.
My husband is still working (age 67) and won’t retire until next year. I guess I could have waited to sign up for Part B, but I read about a possible penalty for not doing it on time. I’m still covered under my husband’s medical plan.
Is it a waste of money to pay the $144 per month for Part B when I could have waited?
Shirley
Tom: Not if it lets you sleep at night!
The main thing you have to be concerned with is if your husband’s coverage is “creditable.”
We talked about that a few columns ago, but essentially it means, “Does it meet the minimum standards of the federal government?”
Your husband can verify this with the human resources department of his employer. Since he is 67, I’m assuming he’s been on Medicare Part A for about two years now.
If his coverage meets the requirements, the only thing you will need when he retires is a document on company letterhead saying exactly when the coverage will end. By the way, it’s very helpful if both of your names are on the document.
Once you have the document, you can sign up for a Medicare Supplement or a Medicare Advantage Plan and you will be accepted. As for your husband, he will first have to take the document to Social Security in order to enroll himself in Medicare Part A and B.
Al: Now the only way the Part B penalty comes into play is if, for some reason, your husband does not enroll in Part B in a timely fashion.
The penalty for not signing up is 10% for each 12-month period that goes by when he could have had B but didn’t sign up. And, yes, if he goes 24 months, the penalty is 20%. The amount is added on to the regular Part B premium forever.
The enrollment period for late people is only January 1 to March 31 each year, and Part B coverage doesn’t begin until July 1 of that year.
Tom: Because Shirley is not going to let that happen, here is the more likely scenario: husband decides to retire; does not take COBRA as it costs an arm and a leg; then he has 8 months (yes, eight!) to enroll in Part B with no penalty.
Because Shirley is now ready to travel and enjoy life, her husband immediately takes the “creditable” document to Social Security and signs up for Medicare Part B. Once that magic card arrives in the mail, he signs up for the same supplement or advantage plan that Shirley is on.
However, the supplement or advantage plan paperwork is only guaranteed for the first two months of ending employment.
