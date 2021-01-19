Health Insurance Guys: If he skips insurance will there be a penalty?

A family of four that goes uninsured for the whole year would face a penalty of at least $2,250.”

I also discovered that the penalty is the stated amount or 2.5 percent of the gross household income, whichever is greater.

Al: The penalties sound pretty severe, but remember that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), California Style, is based entirely on household income. So if you have no income, there will be no penalty.

We printed out the chart for the 2021 Federal Poverty Level. Covered California uses it to determine whether or not an enrollee is entitled to a subsidy, and, if so, how much. The chart also determines eligibility for Medi-Cal. By the way, if you are on Medi-Cal, there is no penalty for not having health insurance: this is one of the exemptions.

Tom: Getting back to Adam and his family, if their annual household income is less than $36,156, they will qualify for Medi-Cal and not pay a premium for their healthcare. In fact, according to the new chart, they could make up to $150,000 and still receive some subsidy to offset their premium payment.