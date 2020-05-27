Health Insurance Guys: Is an annuity right for you?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Tom and Alan:

A little over 20 years ago, I got the chance to be a hero to my mother.

She owned her own house free and clear, but the ordinary bills were more than her Social Security so she seemed to be getting a bit farther behind each year.

She sold her house and moved near us. This meant she had a lump sum of money but didn’t know quite what to do with it to keep herself going.

Fortunately, an insurance agent put $50,000 of her cash into an annuity that paid her $260 per month and was guaranteed for at least 10 years.

If she lived longer, the monthly payment would continue until she died. Back then, the $260 per month made her very happy.

She only lived for 7 years after that, but then my brother and I each received $130 per month for the next 3 years, then it stopped.

I’ve heard some negative comments about annuities, but this one sure gave my Mom some peace of mind.

I just turned 75, is there anything similar that I could get? Also, what are the drawbacks?