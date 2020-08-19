Health Insurance Guys: Is it too late to get Medicare?

Dear Tom and Alan:
I am turning age 65 in October of this year. I am already on Medicare Part A and Part B since 2015, due to a medical injury.
I have not had any other coverage since I started on Medicare. Now I am hearing about the Medicare Supplement plan and
also plans that cover prescription drugs. I am thinking I waited too
long to get one of these
plans. What do you guys think?
Early Bird
Tom: OK, Early, first this is a great question. There are remedies for you. You have what is called qualifying event to add a Medicare Supplement (AKA, Medigap) plan as well as a prescription drug plan. Your particular qualifying event is that you’re going to be 65.
You can buy a Medicare Supplement that covers the hospital deductible for Part A and the portion of hospital coverage that does not pay for the time after the first 60 days per calendar year.
Also, your supplement will cover the 20 percent that Medicare Part B doesn’t pay for doctors, surgeons, clinics, etc.
By the way, Medicare Part B covers 100 percent of Medicare approved labs and diagnostics. For 2020, the hospital deductible is $1,408, the Part B deductible is $198. Yes, they will go up.
Al: Not everyone is
aware that Medicare can cover individuals under age 65. Specifically, people with
certain disabilities, permanent kidney failure, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou
Gehrig’s disease). Some companies even offer Medigap plans for those not yet 65.
Yes, they tend to be very expensive.
Turning 65 is one scenario where acceptance on a Medigap plan is guaranteed. We went into another one in the last column: the reader had given up a Medigap plan to switch to an Advantage plan (for the first time) and decided to change within the initial 12 months.
Some of the other scenarios in which acceptance is guaranteed: loss of group coverage; moving out of the service area of a plan; the plan itself is discontinued (this has happened in our area with Secure Horizons and with Anthem’s Freedom Blue); Medicaid
eligibility ends; and, finally, the Birthday Rule where, every year on your birth month, you can change to an equal or lesser Medigap plan than the one you’re on. Some companies call this the California Rule.
Tom: Back to our reader, Early Bird. Your Part D prescription drug plan is also guaranteed. When you are 65, entitled to Part A and/or enrolled in Part B, whichever plan you choose is yours.
The rule is, 3 months before your birthday, the month of, and three months after your birthday, whatever you want is guaranteed. So…your open enrollment for Part D goes from July 2020 to the end of January 2021.
You do want to apply
for some plan because there is a penalty for not enrolling when eligible. If you’re not signed up for something by Jan. 31, 2021, the government starts counting the months you don’t have coverage
and penalizes you
accordingly.
