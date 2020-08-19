Health Insurance Guys: Is it too late to get Medicare?

Al: Not everyone is

aware that Medicare can cover individuals under age 65. Specifically, people with

certain disabilities, permanent kidney failure, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou

Gehrig’s disease). Some companies even offer Medigap plans for those not yet 65.

Yes, they tend to be very expensive.

Turning 65 is one scenario where acceptance on a Medigap plan is guaranteed. We went into another one in the last column: the reader had given up a Medigap plan to switch to an Advantage plan (for the first time) and decided to change within the initial 12 months.

Some of the other scenarios in which acceptance is guaranteed: loss of group coverage; moving out of the service area of a plan; the plan itself is discontinued (this has happened in our area with Secure Horizons and with Anthem’s Freedom Blue); Medicaid

eligibility ends; and, finally, the Birthday Rule where, every year on your birth month, you can change to an equal or lesser Medigap plan than the one you’re on. Some companies call this the California Rule.