Health Insurance Guys: Is this reader covered, or not?

More about guaranteed issue later, but for now, our reader needs to know he is able to disenroll from the Advantage plan (which included drug coverage) and enroll in a Medicare Supplement (Medigap) and also a stand-alone prescription drug plan (Medicare Part D). The determining factor is that it is within 12 months of his first enrollment in an Advantage plan.

It appears his timing is good. If our reader were to miss this 12-month window, he would have to wait until the Part D open enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, for the drug plan, and then the Jan. 1 to March 31 disenrollment period to get out of the Advantage plan...but with no guarantee that a Medigap plan would accept him!

Al: By now, many people are aware of the federal Annual Enrollment Period that goes every year from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. This is the time when you can sign up for a drug plan or an Advantage plan and the plan begins Jan. 1 of the following year.

The majority of people are probably not aware of the fairly recent Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA-OEP). From Jan. 1 to March 31 each year, those who are on a Medicare Advantage plan can dump it and go back to Original Medicare.