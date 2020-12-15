Health Insurance Guys: Isn’t Medicare cheaper?

Now, if your uncle had taken A & B plus a supplement a few years ago, he would be paying $499 per month for a Blue Shield Plan F, for example, and he would also be paying that darned $491.60 on top of it.

Al: Don’t forget he also would have needed to find a prescription drug plan (Medicare Part D). And…guess what? There is a Part D IRMAA, $76.40 per month added on to whatever the premium is for the drug plan itself. Estimating $50 per month for a drug plan, your uncle would be paying $499 + $491.60 + $50 + $76.40 = $1,117.00 per month. This is less than his current $1,490 per month, but I’m assuming he also has dental/vision benefits and that his company picks up at least part of the tab.

Tom: Our reader is correct. Our default position of A & B plus a supplement does not work for everyone (just most people).

Since quite a few people either don’t or can’t automatically retire at age 65, but do get Medicare A at that age, it’s good to know that if your employer has more than twenty employees, the health plan at work is “primary”, whereas with fewer than twenty employees Medicare is “primary”. All that means is that in the smaller groups the first bill goes to Medicare.