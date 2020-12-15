Health Insurance Guys: Isn’t Medicare cheaper?

Dear Tom and Alan:
I have a bone to pick with you two. You consistently tell people turning 65 to get Medicare A & B and then add a supplement and a drug plan because their level of coverage will go up and their monthly payment will go down.
My uncle is in his nineties and still works at the company he founded.
I asked him about it and he tells me it would cost him a large amount of money to get off his company policy and sign up for Medicare B and a supplement.
Currently, he’s on a Blue Shield Gold PPO large group plan and pays what a 65-year-old would pay: $1,490 per month!
He showed me a chart that shows that he would pay $491.60 for Medicare Part B instead of $144.60 which is what most people pay. So he just sticks with Medicare Part A (free), and doesn’t have to worry about a drug plan either.
What do you think?
Nephew
Tom: Nephew, I think your uncle makes a very good income at his company. The chart you saw shows that if an individual tax filer had income above $500,000, the monthly Part B premium is $491.60 and not the $144.60 paid by an individual making $87,000 or less. This reflects what the government calls the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).
Now, if your uncle had taken A & B plus a supplement a few years ago, he would be paying $499 per month for a Blue Shield Plan F, for example, and he would also be paying that darned $491.60 on top of it.
Al: Don’t forget he also would have needed to find a prescription drug plan (Medicare Part D). And…guess what? There is a Part D IRMAA, $76.40 per month added on to whatever the premium is for the drug plan itself. Estimating $50 per month for a drug plan, your uncle would be paying $499 + $491.60 + $50 + $76.40 = $1,117.00 per month. This is less than his current $1,490 per month, but I’m assuming he also has dental/vision benefits and that his company picks up at least part of the tab.
Tom: Our reader is correct. Our default position of A & B plus a supplement does not work for everyone (just most people).
Since quite a few people either don’t or can’t automatically retire at age 65, but do get Medicare A at that age, it’s good to know that if your employer has more than twenty employees, the health plan at work is “primary”, whereas with fewer than twenty employees Medicare is “primary”. All that means is that in the smaller groups the first bill goes to Medicare.
Another consideration is that if the employer health plan is a Health Savings Account (HSA, or HDHP) it is not deemed “creditable” under the Affordable Care Act and could result in problems (penalties) with Medicare B and D.
Hoping your Christmas is merry and your New Year happy from both of us!
