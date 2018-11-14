Dear Tom and Alan:
I’m 66 and my wife is 62. I’m getting inundated with mail and robo-calls telling me not to miss the deadline (for open enrollment).
I’ve been told Dec. 7, Dec. 15, and Jan. 31.
My drug plan seems to be OK, although it goes up each year, but I’m not sure what the deal is with my wife’s medical plan.
Why do all these timelines/deadlines seem so punitive?
Butch
Tom: OK, Butch, the easy part is your prescription drug plan, AKA, Medicare Part D. Every year between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, you can enroll in any plan with any company you choose.
If you don’t do anything, your current plan simply rolls over for another year.
Depending upon how it’s working for you, you either get to have it or you’re stuck with it until the next open enrollment.
The reason you don’t just drop a drug plan is that there is a penalty for each month you were eligible, but didn’t have it. The penalty is added to whichever plan you do sign up for and it never goes away.
What could be considered punitive about Medicare Part D is the amount you have to pay if you make too much money.
Given the rather benign acronym, IRMAA, the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount is what you pay should your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceed $170,000 for you and your wife.
Al: For people under age 65, the open enrollment period is different. For most of the country, it’s the rather limited time frame of Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. In California, our dates go from Oct. 15 to Jan. 15, 2019.
If you’ve seen the Covered California ads on television, they mention Dec. 15 as a deadline, but only if you require a Jan. 1 start date. Otherwise, you can wait all the way up to Jan. 15 to get a Feb. 1 effective date.
For many people, not doing anything means your plan rolls over for the new year at the new rates. Our reader mentioned Jan. 31, but that seems to be beyond the deadline, unless someone has a “qualifying event.”
Tom: Getting back to IRMAA, making too much money can also cost you on your Medicare Part B (remember, Part A = hospital; Part B = doctors; Part C= Advantage plans; Part D = drugs).
The majority of people on Medicare pay zero for Part A and $134 for Part B.
A MAGI of $170,000 to $214,000 results in an additional $53.50 to the $134.00.
A MAGI of $214,000 to $267,000 adds on $133.90.
A MAGI of $267,000 to $320,000 adds on $214.30.
And, finally, if your MAGI is above $320,000, you get to add on $294.60 per month to your Part B, and, $74.80 per month to your Part D.
This is not considered a penalty, just paying your “fair share.”
Al: Maybe not punitive, but it’s sure got to sting!