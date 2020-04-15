Health Insurance Guys: More about health care sharing ministries

The penalty is a significant part of the original ACA and is fully embraced by California.

Here is the response from Noble:

“While some HCSMs may not meet the requirements of the 10 essential health benefits in the ACA, it is incorrect that a member of a HCSM would be subject to the ACA penalty or the CA insurance mandate penalty if the HCSM does not meet the requirements of the 10 essential health benefits in the ACA. Members of a certified HCSM (CMS certified 107 in total) are not subject to the shared responsibility payment in the ACA regardless of the essential health benefits required in the ACA. Additionally, CA exempted members of HCSM’s in the state mandate.”

Noble was concerned that some of the thousands of California residents already using an HCSM would incorrectly believe they were subject to a penalty to the state when doing their taxes. By the way, CMS stands for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (they make the rules).

Tom: Obviously, we haven’t had much practical experience with HCSMs, but we would like to hear from anyone who has been a member of one.

In particular, how well does your plan pay claims?