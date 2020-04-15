Health Insurance Guys: More about health care sharing ministries

Medishare is one of several Health Care Sharing Ministries (HCSMs) available throughout the country.
Here’s the definition from the California Department of Insurance: HCSMs are organizations in which members often share a common set of beliefs and agree to make payments to, or share, the medical expenses of other members.
HCSMs operate either by matching paying members with those who need funds for medical expenses or “sharing” health costs on a voluntary basis.
Al: We received a correction from Joel Noble, director of public policy for Samaritan Ministries International.
Noble was responding to my paragraph regarding the individual penalty for not having health coverage in California:
The problem with all of the health plans that don’t comply with the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare) is that they typically don’t meet the requirements of the 10 Essential Health Benefits outlined in the ACA.
For example, a plan that does not offer maternity coverage, annual (free) physicals, full prescription coverage, mental health coverage…would not shield you from the penalty for not having coverage.
The penalty is a significant part of the original ACA and is fully embraced by California.
Here is the response from Noble:
“While some HCSMs may not meet the requirements of the 10 essential health benefits in the ACA, it is incorrect that a member of a HCSM would be subject to the ACA penalty or the CA insurance mandate penalty if the HCSM does not meet the requirements of the 10 essential health benefits in the ACA. Members of a certified HCSM (CMS certified 107 in total) are not subject to the shared responsibility payment in the ACA regardless of the essential health benefits required in the ACA. Additionally, CA exempted members of HCSM’s in the state mandate.”
Noble was concerned that some of the thousands of California residents already using an HCSM would incorrectly believe they were subject to a penalty to the state when doing their taxes. By the way, CMS stands for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (they make the rules).
Tom: Obviously, we haven’t had much practical experience with HCSMs, but we would like to hear from anyone who has been a member of one.
In particular, how well does your plan pay claims?
It is our understanding that while plans may share funds with members in need, they are not legally required to do so. And, is there a cap on what the plan will pay?
Also, is there a network of doctors that accept the plan? How long has your plan been around and is it exempt from the 10 essential benefits of the ACA?
Al: Thank you again to Noble for reading (and correcting!) our column. We very much appreciate the feedback and welcome your input.
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com or alancash@gmail.com.
