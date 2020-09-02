Health Insurance Guys: New California family needs a better health care plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Tom and Alan:

My wife and I plus two kids just moved here from the East Coast. Our official move-in date was just two weeks ago, so we’re still unpacking.

We’ve discovered that our health insurance plan from Massachusetts absolutely does not work here, even though we pay over $2,000 per month for an HMO with a $4,000 group deductible.

I understand it’s supposed to be guaranteed, but how do I apply for a family plan in California and what’s good? Also, we make about $100,000 annually.

Traveler

Tom: Yes, it is guaranteed. Moving into California is a “qualifying event,” so as long as you act within 60 days, your coverage is going to happen.

We went to the “shop and compare” tab at the Covered California website and have some good news. The top three Kaiser plans (our largest HMO) all have zero deductible and are way below the premium you were paying in Massachusetts.

Based on your income and the size of your family, you are eligible for a monthly subsidy of almost $1,400 per month. So, for the Kaiser Platinum Plan (top of the line), your premium will be about $1,300 per month.