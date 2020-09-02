Health Insurance Guys: New California family needs a better health care plan

Dear Tom and Alan:
My wife and I plus two kids just moved here from the East Coast. Our official move-in date was just two weeks ago, so we’re still unpacking.
We’ve discovered that our health insurance plan from Massachusetts absolutely does not work here, even though we pay over $2,000 per month for an HMO with a $4,000 group deductible.
I understand it’s supposed to be guaranteed, but how do I apply for a family plan in California and what’s good? Also, we make about $100,000 annually.
Traveler
Tom: Yes, it is guaranteed. Moving into California is a “qualifying event,” so as long as you act within 60 days, your coverage is going to happen.
We went to the “shop and compare” tab at the Covered California website and have some good news. The top three Kaiser plans (our largest HMO) all have zero deductible and are way below the premium you were paying in Massachusetts.
Based on your income and the size of your family, you are eligible for a monthly subsidy of almost $1,400 per month. So, for the Kaiser Platinum Plan (top of the line), your premium will be about $1,300 per month.
Keep in mind that you are “partnering” with the State of California and the California Franchise Tax Board. Any change in your status needs to be reported immediately to them.
Al: You just missed our final COVID-19 open enrollment extension. Usually our open enrollment ends around February or March. This year, each month has had an additional extension right up to Aug. 31. The “official” open enrollment for 2021 starts Nov. 1 this year and goes until Jan. 31 next year.
By the way, beginning Sept. 1, there is another open enrollment for people in the counties impacted by the wildfires — a “special event” qualifying event.
Anyway, our reader is eligible to begin coverage for his family as early as Oct. 1 so long as he starts the application before Sept. 15. If started after Sept. 15, the earliest date would be Nov. 1.
Tom: Going back to the Kaiser Platinum Plan, it includes no deductible, $15 office visits with a primary care physician and a maximum out-of-pocket expense of $4,500 for an individual. Meanwhile, the two Gold Kaiser Plans also had no deductible, but primary car physician office visits are $30 and the maximum out of pocket is $7,800 per individual.
As with all HMOs, there are copays and coinsurance for just about everything. For example, inpatient hospital on the Platinum Plan is about $250 to $300 per day up to six days, while the Gold Plans are $600 per day up to six days. Although the Gold Plans are $200 to $400 per month cheaper than the Platinum, the copays and coinsurance are higher for almost every service including the price of medications.
One additional benefit of Kaiser in Napa is that the pharmacy is right on the way from the doctor’s office to the parking lot!
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com or alancash@gmail.com.
