Dear Tom and Alan:
I’m employed in a long-time family business.
There are about eight of us family members working here. As you can imagine, we have it pretty good. Hours, benefits, atmosphere (usually) and job security.
Anyway, at our annual meeting, our CPA joyfully told us that the Cadillac Tax had been repealed.
Sorry, I don’t know what that is.
Kris
Tom: Among those who offer a good job with a good health plan, the Cadillac Tax was one of the least favorite parts of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare).
In the original bill, it was a 40 percent tax on the most generous employer-sponsored health insurance plans.
So if a boss offered a plan to an employee that cost more than $11,200 per year, that boss would face a tax that would have to feel like a penalty.
Remember, the ACA was approved by the Supreme Court in 2012 because the many different “levies” built in to the system to encourage participation were deemed to be taxes, not penalties.
The issue was — can the government require an individual to sign up for health care? The answer was “yes.”
Al: The Cadillac Tax was supposed to start in 2018. However, Congress delayed it twice and then it was supposed to start in 2022. How the repeal came about is unexpected.
You know how for the past few decades there is always a threatened government shutdown because a budget agreement can’t be reached? And then it is reached?
Well, right in the middle of the impeachment hearings, congressional leaders and the Secretary of the Treasury approved a package to avoid a shutdown. You guessed it, part of the agreement tossed the Cadillac Tax for good.
Tom: Other parts of the agreement affecting the ACA include repealing the sales tax on medical devices and, extending and increasing Medicaid funding for U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.
Two issues left unresolved until next year were controlling prescription drug costs and stopping “surprise” medical bills (e.g., surprise! Your visit is considered “out of network” so you get to pay full price.).
Al: Switching gears somewhat, one of the hallmarks of the ACA was the individual mandate.
In the very first year, the penalty (tax) was only $95 total for not having coverage. It went up slightly each year after that, but it was suspended in 2017. There was concern that even those who supported universal coverage might rebel if they were fined for not having it.
One of the immediate effects of this concern was to establish a long list of exemptions so an individual would not have to pay the “shared responsibility payment.”
In 2016, there were income-related exemptions, health coverage-related exemptions, group membership exemptions, hardship exemptions, and, ‘other.’ Yes, my perennial favorite from the ‘other’ is that you were in jail.
Since California fully intends to reinstate the individual mandate here for 2020, you might want to look at our column from Nov. 14 to find the Franchise Tax Board exemptions.
