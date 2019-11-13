Dear Tom and Alan:
A friend of mine, in his 30s, has gone just about two years with no health insurance at all. None!
Worse yet, he tells me there’s no penalty, so he’s going to skip it for next year too! Apart from being at risk if anything serious happens, is he right about no penalty?
Buzz
Tom: OK, Buzz, your friend is cutting across three very significant events.
First, if he had no coverage in 2018, he was definitely subject to a penalty, imposed by the IRS.
From the beginning of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, Obamacare), the penalty for not having coverage increased from almost nothing to something significant. If he hasn’t heard anything yet, maybe he dodged this one.
Second, the individual penalty was removed by executive order for 2019. So, for this year, he’s in the clear for not having a plan in place.
Third, for 2020, your friend could be on the hook for $695 if has not obtained coverage for most of the year.
This particular bill would come from the California Franchise Tax Board (it’s our own little IRS).
By the way, he probably wouldn’t have to pay anything until 2021 when he files his taxes for 2020, and that’s only if he goes for more than three consecutive months in 2020 without a plan.
Al: The Franchise Tax Board already has a list of exemptions where your friend may not have to pay a penalty:
o Income below the state tax-filing threshold.
o Citizens living abroad or residents of another state.
o Members of a health care sharing ministry.
o American Indians and Alaska Natives.
o Incarceration (always one of my favorites).
o Enrolled in Medi-Cal.
o Health coverage is unaffordable.
o A short coverage gap of 3 consecutive months or fewer.
o Certain non-citizens who are not lawfully present (?).
Tom: There are also “general hardship” considerations that could excuse your friend from paying the penalty:
Experienced homelessness; was evicted in the past six months or is facing eviction or foreclosure; utility shut off; domestic violence; natural disaster (fire, flood, or human-caused disaster); death of a close family member; bankruptcy; medical expenses that resulted in substantial debt; unexpected increases in necessary expenses or decreases in household income due to divorce/separation, unexpected or sudden disability, or caring for an ill, disabled or aging family member; Medical Support Order (don’t know what this is exactly, but it’s all caps on the website); appeals decision shows eligibility for enrollment through Covered California when not actually enrolled; other.
Al: Also included is “Affordability Hardship” when the coverage is unaffordable based on projected income.
For an individual, when the cost of the lowest-cost Bronze plan, minus any premium assistance is more than 8.24 percent of projected income.
I did a quick quote: age 35, income $60,000, Napa ZIP code, least expensive Bronze plan is Kaiser HMO at $379.67.
This doesn’t come near the 8.24 percent barrier, so your friend would almost certainly be subject to a penalty for 2020.