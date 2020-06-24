Health Insurance Guys: Open or closed enrollment for all of us?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Tom and Alan: I was laid off work on March 13. I thought it would be just for a short period, but it turned out the whole business went out of business! Of course that means no Cobra (along with no income). My wife has been able to continue at her job so we’re not totally destitute. We’re estimating our total income will go from about $110,000 to about $44,000. First, do we have to wait until the next open enrollment? Second, would we get a subsidy because our income is way down? Third, what happens if I get a new job?

By the way, we’re 44 and 42, our daughters are 17 and 15.

Lem

Tom: You do not have to wait until the next open enrollment which probably will start in October or November for a Jan. 1, 2021 effective date. California started a new open enrollment, which ends June 30. If you start your application after June 15, your effective date through Covered California would be Aug. 1.

You would definitely be eligible for a subsidy with a family of four and a household income of $44,000 annually. Since your recent tax returns wouldn’t reflect your current income, you would have to fill out an Attestation Form to affirm your $44,000 instead of $110,000.