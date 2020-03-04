Health Insurance Guys: Out-of-network versus in-network charges

The short version is, if there are no network doctors available for that specialty, then you are able to appeal to the health insurance company to have it paid as an in-network claim.

In-network claims will be deeply discounted per the contract each provider has signed with the insurance carrier.

The insurance company will look at the contract for the in-network specialist in your geographic area and then write off the overage to pay the proper amount…in your case, 80 percent of the contracted amount.

Al: The original bill became law on July 1, 2017. Its first goal was to protect a patient at a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO, like Kaiser, for example) facility.

The illustration given was: HMO patient seeks services at an in-network hospital that requires anesthesia. Although at an in-network hospital, the anesthesiologist could be an out-of-network provider and the patient could have been billed as such.

Because of the new law, patients at an in-network facility pay the same cost-sharing for all providers at that location.