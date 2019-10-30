Dear readers, Happy Halloween!
Not to scare you too much, but we are about five weeks away from the end of the open enrollment period for drug plans and Medicare advantage plans.
This column is on the many different drug plans to choose from during this Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).
Tom and Alan
Al: One big change that demands our immediate attention has to do with Humana. For many years, Humana offered one of the least expensive drug plans available, the Humana Walmart plan.
The company has decided to “map” the Walmart plan with the Enhanced plan. The resulting combination will be the Premier plan for 2020 with a premium of $64.50 per month. For those currently on the Walmart plan at $29.90, this could be a bit of sticker shock if they missed the notification from Humana.
The new Walmart plan will be available for 2020 at $13.20 per month, but we’re told that the customer needs to fill out a brand new application to get it.
Finally, Humana offers a basic plan at $33 per month.
Tom: Anthem Blue Cross has come back into the market in a big way with three new drug plans.
They are: Anthem Blue Cross Mediblue Rx Standard at $77.80 per month with an annual deductible of $250; the Mediblue Rx Plus at $74.20 per month with no deductible; the Mediblue Rx Enhanced at $20.60 per month with a $275 deductible.
For years, Anthem had the most expensive plan at $160 per month.
This was the Gold plan and it’s gone away.
Al: One of the favorite companies, year after year, is the AARP plan through United HealthCare.
For 2020, they have the Medicare Rx Walgreens at $34.20 per month with a $435 deductible, the AARP Medicare Rx Saver Plus at $30.80 also with the $435 deductible, and the AARP Medicare Rx Preferred at $91.90 with no deductible.
Almost all of the companies only apply the deductible to brand name drugs and/or injectables.
Tom: We just were informed by our Humana representative that there is an 800 number specifically set up to handle existing members who want to get away from the new $64.50 plan and go to the $13.20 plan. The new number is 844-258-0533.
Because we’ve been told different things, we wish you good luck!
Al: By the way, Silver Script is available as a PDP but the company was bought by Blue Shield. So if you go on the Medicare.gov website looking for drug plans, it still comes up as an alternative to the above plans.
When you do a Google search for Medicare.gov, you have to go down about five spaces to get to the real one. I just went on looking for Humira.
Here are some of the 32 different plans:
Clear Spring Health Premier Rx ($12.80); WellCare Wellness Rx ($13.70); Envision Rx Plus ($14.10); Mutual of Omaha Rx Value ($23.10); Journey Rx Value ($23.70); Cigna-Health Spring Rx ($22.20).