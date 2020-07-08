Health Insurance Guys: To Cobra or not to Cobra?

Dear Tom and Alan:
My job and my health insurance are over as of July 31. I haven’t received anything yet regarding Cobra, so I don’t know if that’s a good choice.
In the meantime, I’m getting a lot of testing, screening, etc. through the company plan so I don’t have to worry about it later.
Looking on the Covered California website, I can see that by far the least expensive plan is the Kaiser HMO.
When I get up to the Blue Shield PPO, the price has really jumped!
Since all the lab results and doctor visits show I’m in good health, I’m thinking of signing up for the least expensive plan for the rest of this year and then changing it the beginning of 2021 to something more comprehensive like I have now.
Also, what is the deal with open enrollment? Can I start August 1?
Peg
Tom: Thanks for writing, Peg. Yes, you can definitely start August 1 on your new plan. As for “open enrollment” we received an email from James Scullary, Broadcast and Media Relations Branch Chief for Covered California.
He corrected our last column from June 25, saying that “open enrollment” is actually a Special Enrollment Period and that it has been extended to the end of July.
It’s called Covered California’s COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period. Also, he points out, “...anyone who loses their job-based health insurance would be eligible for our traditional special-enrollment period, and they would have 60 days from the time they lost their coverage to sign up through Covered California.”
Al: You seem to have all your bases covered because you haven’t even received the information of what’s available to you through Cobra. And, sometimes employers will allow a former employee to continue on the group plan for a month or so.
By the way, we got a “Producer Alert” from Blue Shield telling us that the COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period extension to July 31 is available through Blue Shield whether you go through Covered California (on-exchange) or directly to the company (off-exchange).
Finally, the official open enrollment period in California this year is from Oct. 15 through Jan. 31, 2021 (unless they change it!). Yes, different states have different open enrollment periods.
Tom: But wait, there’s more! Even if you wait until after December 15 to apply, you can get a February 1 effective date.
That should give you plenty of time to look over the less expensive plan you’re considering and then make a decision on which plan you would take.
I like your thinking on switching to a more comprehensive (and expensive) plan when the time is right.
The Blue Shield PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) does give you the freedom of choosing a doctor contracted with the company without having to seek permission or guidance from a primary care physician first.
Who knows, maybe Anthem Blue Cross will be back in the individual under-65 market by next year. We could use an additional PPO.
