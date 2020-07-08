Health Insurance Guys: To Cobra or not to Cobra?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Tom and Alan:

My job and my health insurance are over as of July 31. I haven’t received anything yet regarding Cobra, so I don’t know if that’s a good choice.

In the meantime, I’m getting a lot of testing, screening, etc. through the company plan so I don’t have to worry about it later.

Looking on the Covered California website, I can see that by far the least expensive plan is the Kaiser HMO.

When I get up to the Blue Shield PPO, the price has really jumped!

Since all the lab results and doctor visits show I’m in good health, I’m thinking of signing up for the least expensive plan for the rest of this year and then changing it the beginning of 2021 to something more comprehensive like I have now.

Also, what is the deal with open enrollment? Can I start August 1?

Peg

Tom: Thanks for writing, Peg. Yes, you can definitely start August 1 on your new plan. As for “open enrollment” we received an email from James Scullary, Broadcast and Media Relations Branch Chief for Covered California.