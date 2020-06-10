Health Insurance Guys: Your prescription drug plan: What’s it going to cost?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Tom and Alan: I’m about to turn 65. I’ve got my card with Medicare A and B. Pretty well set for the medical stuff.

My worry is if my future drug plan is going to cover my extensive prescription needs. No problem with the generic ones, but what about the brand name (expensive) ones?

For me, the big three are: Eliquis, Lantus and Trulicity.

You mentioned a website where I can go to check all the available plans in my area. Could you repeat that?

Buzz

Tom: Sure thing, Buzz. We went through the process with your three prescriptions.

Here goes:

Do an internet search for Medicare.gov. We actually did Internet Explorer, but you get the idea.

Notice that the first two or three are not the website you’re looking for.

You especially do not want to go on Medicare.com.

Those people will wear you out!