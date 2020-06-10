Health Insurance Guys: Your prescription drug plan: What’s it going to cost?

Dear Tom and Alan: I’m about to turn 65. I’ve got my card with Medicare A and B. Pretty well set for the medical stuff.
My worry is if my future drug plan is going to cover my extensive prescription needs. No problem with the generic ones, but what about the brand name (expensive) ones?
For me, the big three are: Eliquis, Lantus and Trulicity.
You mentioned a website where I can go to check all the available plans in my area. Could you repeat that?
Buzz
Tom: Sure thing, Buzz. We went through the process with your three prescriptions.
Here goes:
Do an internet search for Medicare.gov. We actually did Internet Explorer, but you get the idea.
Notice that the first two or three are not the website you’re looking for.
You especially do not want to go on Medicare.com.
Those people will wear you out!
You can skip all of the signing in stuff. They will ask for your ZIP code and that’s OK, but you want to get to the part about “How are my drugs covered.”
We put in the name, dosage and frequency of the three you gave us.
We put in CVS as your pharmacy, but you can put any one you want, including mail order.
Thirty-two different plans popped up.
The really good thing about this site is that you can get individual details, compare plans and enroll all at once.
Each plan gives the total annual cost of the premiums, plus the drugs we put in.
Al: The very first one was the Mutual of Omaha Rx Value Plan with a total annual expense of $2,236.46.
All three of the drugs are listed as Tier 3 (tiers 1 and 2 are usually generic).
The monthly premium is $23.10 and it has an annual deductible of $435.00. A lot of Rx plans don’t apply the deductible for generics.
The Anthem Blue Cross MediBlue Rx Standard plan has a $250 deductible and a monthly premium of $77.80. All three drugs are covered and the total annual cost is $2,952.37.
The Humana Walmart Value Rx Plan is popular because the premium is only $13.20 per month.
However, the total cost for our reader would be $5,123.41 per year and Eliquis is not in their formulary (Buzz would pay full retail price).
Similarly, the SilverScript Choice plan has an annual cost of $4,765.85, and Lantus is not in their formulary.
Finally, because it’s well-known, I went on the United Healthcare website to check our reader’s 3 drugs on the AARP Medicare Rx Preferred plan.
All three are tier 3 and the total annual costs are $2,463.65. The monthly premium is $91.90 with no deductible.
Tom: Some people are surprised when they have to pay more than $144.60 for their Medicare Part B.
The IRS has a sliding scale so that if you make too much money, you pay more. The same is true for Medicare Part D payments.
We ran out of room here, but we can fill you in with details.
Submit questions to schrette@gmail.com or alancash@gmail.com.
