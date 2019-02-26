The news of the passing of Harry Price was a huge punch in the gut and immediately took my breath away.
I was overwhelmed with heartache and sadness, and a numbness that was hard to describe.
We simply did not deserve to lose him….especially not now.
I know that sounds a little selfish – and I extend my sincerest apologies to his wife Linda and family -- but Harry was always that one person who could make us all feel better when doubt would creep in about whether our city leadership and community stakeholders have the best interest of its residents (and visiting guests) as we continue to grow.
Harry would always immediately remove that doubt, despite the fact that he’s personally experienced some disappointment and frustration from not being able to be rewarded with projects that would have conceivably added to his already rich legacy as the pioneer of the current downtown renaissance.
He never stopped thinking about making Napa – and other communities – better.
Whether it was through development, philanthropy, or simply investing his time or money wherever and whenever needed.
Personally, I’ll never forget Harry for the time he invested in me.
Truly Napa’s very own version of the odd couple, Harry and I often met at Grace’s Table. Coffee/tea and sometimes breakfast at the bar became my classroom for “Napa history lessons” and office for “Chamber therapy sessions."
Harry literally threw his arm around me to welcome me to the “Downtown Napa business party” as the new Chamber President/CEO in 2014.
He assured me I would figure out a way to make the Chamber a relevant part of the business community once again because it was needed -- and wanted.
He gave me firsthand knowledge and stories about how Napa became this burgeoning small town, and shared his thoughts about the collaboration he felt it would take for us to continue in a positive direction.
Harry always underplayed his role in us getting here, but I made a point to get to know a few of the characters from his stories -- Mike DeSimoni, Jeff Doran, John Salmon and Michael Holcomb, to name a few – and they all respectively point back to him as their inspiration, and the person credited and admired for getting the renaissance party started.
I’ve had conversations with a few Riverfront business owners and city staff about this, but I think now is the time to strongly consider giving the Napa Riverfront walkway the legal street designation it deserves.
The Riverfront businesses deserve it, the community deserves it and Harry Price deserves it. His family also deserves to know that every time we’re meeting down on Harry Price Riverfront at the Historic Napa Mill, there’s a celebration of his legacy in place!
