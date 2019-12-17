The votes are in and the tables have been sold out for our 131st January Meeting and Awards.
The event to honor several very-deserving members of the Napa Valley business community, while also introducing members of the 2020 Napa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, will take place on Jan. 31 at the Westin Verasa from 11:30 a.m.—1 p.m. in the Amphora Ballroom.
Many thanks to the following Premier Table/2019 winner’s award sponsors for making this event possible — the new Community Collaborating Champion Award will be presented by AUL; Small Business of the Year presented by Mechanics Bank; Large Business of the Year by Redwood Credit Union; Member of the Year by Kaiser Permanente; Customer Service Person of the Year by Channel Properties/Lumber; Citizen of the Year by Todd Zapolski Real Estate and Ambassador of the Year presented by the Napa Chamber.
Premium Table sponsors for the event include BottleRock Presents, Napa Valley College, Napa Valley Commons, Napa Valley Wine Train and St. Joseph’s Health Queen of the Valley.
The new downtown venue reduced seating capacity to 180 attendees for the sold-out affair, down from 300 in previous years. So a minimal amount of individual tickets were released and only a few seats made available for nominees and guests.
For those unable to attend, there is still a great opportunity to promote your business to the capacity crowd, or simply support the businesses and individuals you took the time to vote for opportunity to vote for, by simply placing a congratulatory ad in the event program.
For more information and details, go to napachamber.com or contact Brent Miller directly at brent@napachamber.com.
Five years and counting
It’s been more than five years since taking the helm as NCC president/CEO, and as I recently shared with my board members, this has been the most challenging, frustrating, difficult, meaningful, rewarding, enlightening — insert your adjective here — and personally fulfilling job/role I’ve ever had in my 39-year professional career.
There’s no possible way I’d have the patience or ability to still be here, and continue on, without the amazing support I’ve received from everyone.
My hard-working team/leadership — ambassadors, government affairs and policies, membership engagement team and board, all working daily and diligently to engage, connect and collaborate with our current, past and future members, while also helping to devise creative new ways for the organization to be a relevant and reliable community partner and advocate.
I also can’t say enough about the many staff members of the city and county of Napa, who continue to provide me with knowledge, history and guidance necessary for me to continue to better understand the Chamber’s purpose and expectations, and where we‘re best served to assist our community as a whole.
I’ve never felt better about the current collaboration/conversations taking place among community stakeholders.
Yet further proof that we can disagree on an important topic affecting our community, but agree that — collaboration — working together to find a solution, is better than two sides fighting simply to declare a winner. When that happens, the community loses.
Again, thank you for engaging, connecting and collaborating with the Napa Chamber of Commerce. To join or renew today, please go to napachamber.com.